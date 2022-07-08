2022 Give716

Give716 day is right around the corner. This is the day that was founded by the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres (foundations), where people are asked to “give” to their favorite charities. Whether it’s White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary or Wny Drummers For Homeless People, there are so many worthy non-profits that participate in this day of giving.

No matter if your passion is education, nutrition, youth development, animals, or East Buffalo, there is an organization that is doing its part to boost these aspects of our hometown. Give716 is an opportunity to help out the non-profits that do good deeds in the WNY community. Here’s how it works:

Bills and Sabres foundations will make three (3) $500 grants per hour, beginning at 8pm on July 14 through 7am on July 16. Charities will be selected randomly and must receive a donation during that hour to be eligible. All matching donations will be matched up to $1000 per donation.

This is, of course, a great opportunity for the participating organizations to get some traction, as the community rallies behind them.

To view a list of the 525 charities that are featured in 2022, click here.

One thing is for sure – you will be amazed at the wide array of organizations that help to ensure that Buffalo – its people and animals – is taken care of.