There’s a lot to look forward to at the 2022 East Side Garden Walk (ESGW). Not only is this the first year that the event will be held during the course of two days, there will also be a highly anticipate Children’s Garden Festival.

More than a garden tour, the East Side Garden Walk (ESGW) is a way for Buffalo’s East Side residents to take control of the narrative for their community.

For convenience purposes, the event will have two headquarters, where visitors can pick up maps, t-shirts, and other merchandise. Each location will also have volunteers, to answer questions about the self-guided tour. The two headquarter locations are as follows:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park near the Masten district sign, close to Fillmore and North Parade.

near the Masten district sign, close to Fillmore and North Parade. People’s Park, Main Street and Jewett Parkway

“The ESGW is creating positive stories of our homes and our neighborhood because this community matters. We use our love of gardening and community to create connections between gardeners, neighbors, and visitors. This event is transforming our neighborhood by providing the spotlight for gardeners to “show out,” by encouraging change, and inviting new ideas and growth. The ESGW also provides a way for those living outside the East Side to show up and help out in a fun community building event. Don’t miss this chance to be a good neighbor.” – The ESGW team

How you can help…

Donate a backpack for a kid! ESGW will be accepting donations of backpacks with school supplies for distribution to children of the East Side. Visit EastSideGardenWalk.com for a school supply list and drop off at East Side Garden Walk headquarters during the Walk.

Be sure to bring your kids along…

Children’s Garden Festival! Free food and family fun! Saturday, July 23, 3:30-7:30pm, Box Avenue between Fillmore Ave & Kehr Street. Backpack Giveaway at 5pm.

Ways to find maps:

Visit EastSideGardenWalk.com to download a printable PDF

Pick up at any downtown Buffalo Public Library

Free smartphone app at your app store

Visit the headquarters during the days and hours of the walk

Pick up at The Foundry at 298 Northampton Street

2022 East Side Garden Walk

Saturday & Sunday, July 23 & 24

10am-3pm

For more information, visit EastSideGardenWalk.com.