The Buffalo Zoo has hit a home run with its newest installation – Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights.

The lantern and light festival has captivated the imaginations of animal lovers throughout the region. The Buffalo Zoo Campus has never witnessed anything quite like this before. The campus is now lit up with some breathtaking animals and creatures, all lit to the hilt. This production is tremendous, as seen via the photos, but there’s nothing like seeing it all in person.

To make this event happen, we partnered with China based company, Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.,” said Julie Mogavero, Director of Marketing and Events at The Zoo. “Tianyu artisans carefully crafted these lanterns to best fit the Buffalo Zoo campus. The lanterns are made out of metal frames and fabric pieced together to create these breathtaking works of art. Installation of these lanterns took the entire month of May. These pieces came over from China and were assembled at the Zoo. Some even needed to be welded together.”

Zoomagination is currently underway, so you might want to think about rounding up the kiddos, or even bringing a date, to explore this sensationally pieced together lantern display.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights presented by Five Star Bank takes place every Thursday – Sunday from 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm from June 2 through August 7, 2022.

Click here to learn more, and to purchase tickets.

All photos courtesy The Buffalo Zoo.