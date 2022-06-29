Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – July 2022

    Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.

    Theatre

    Theatre District sign and plaza of the stars

    Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
    July 23 – Aug 14 – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

    Buffalo United Artists – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239
    July 9-31 – Alley of the Dolls

    Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
    July 29 – Kavinoky Kabaret

    MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
    July 6 – Aug 7 – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

    Raíces Theatre Company – performing at 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-381-9333
    Now-July 3 – Isleña

    Shakespeare in Delaware Park – 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222
    June 23-July 17 – As You Like It
    July 28-Aug 21 – Midsummer Night’s Dream

    Arts

    Facade of the Market Arcade building at 710 Main Street

    Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
    Now – Nov 27 – Stanley Whitney: The Italian Paintings
    July 30 – Mar 19, 2023 – Sarah Braman: Finding Room

    Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
    Now – Aug 12 – Xiao Yang: Reentry Hyperplasia
    Now – Aug 12 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss
    Now – Aug 12 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss
    Now – Aug 12 – Seth Brauchler: Sanctuaries

    Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450
    Now – Aug 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things
    July 22 – Sept 3 – Kyle Butler, Big Trash Day

    Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
    Now – July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)
    Now – Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards
    Now – Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition
    Now – Nov 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness
    Now–Jan 1, 2023 – Totemic
    July 8 – Oct 23 – Bruce Adams: Freeing Marks
    July 8 – Oct 30 – Martha Visser’t Hooft: Beyond the Realm of the Possible

    C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098
    Now – Aug 13 – LAYERS works by Monica Angle and Barbara Murak

    CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717
    July 1-30 – Mythologies of Identity: A Genderless World by Dane-Adrian Smith

    K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
    Now – Aug 5 – Reservation for One and Indians Forever

    Rivalry Projects – 106 College St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-217-2923
    July 22 – Sept 2 – Susan Metrican: Married To The Ground
    July 22 – Sept 2 – Eric Ruby: Skies The Limit

    Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172
    Now – Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX
    July 9 – Equipment Orientation
    July 25 -Aug 4 – DATA: Digital Art + Animation

    Culture

    Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
    Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
    Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
    Now – Spring 2023 – To Rescue The Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings
    Now – Aug – Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York
    July 2 – Pan-Am Walking Tour
    July 15 – Party on the Portico

    Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
    Now – Senserie
    Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
    July 5 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
    July 6 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe
    July 9 – A Movement, Not A Moment: Reflecting On The Past, Present And Future Of Black Freedom
    July 12 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
    July 13 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe, Conversations in Science: Astronomy at the Museum, Behind the Scenes Tour: Geology Rocks!
    July 15 – Good Energy, Family Fun Day
    July 19 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
    July 20 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe
    July 26 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
    July 27 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe, SciNight: Physics of Color, Behind the Scenes Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities
    July 29 – Twilight at the Museum: Sunset to Stars

    Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822
    July 4 – Independence Day
    July 8-9 – After-Hours Tour 2022: Murder & Mayhem
    July 10 – Members-Only Behind-the-Scenes Tour
    July 15 – Summer Sunset Concert Series: DSP Jazz Trio
    July 16-17 – Celebrating Chocolate Weekend
    July 22 – Members-only talk: “Liberty and Union” with Dr. Joseph Fornieri
    July 23-24 – Civil War Living History Weekend

    Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
    July 1 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    July 2 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    July 4– Falafel Bar Lunchtime Food Truck, Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    July 5 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    July 6 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    July 7 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime Food Truck Service
    July 8 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    July 9 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    July 11 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    July 12 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    July 13– Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    July 14 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck
    July 15 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    July 16 – Free Family Fun Day, Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    July 18 – Falafel Bar Lunchtime Food Truck, Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    July 19 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    July 20 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    July 21 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime Truck service
    July 22 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    July 23 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    July 25 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
    July 26 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    July 27 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    July 28 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck
    July 29 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    July 30 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

    Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-884-0095
    July 5 – Family Nite and Museum Tour with Wild Spirit’s Birds of Prey!
    July 12 – “The Unexpected Inauguration” Double Decker Bus Tour

    If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.

