WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – July 2022

Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.
Theatre
Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
July 23 – Aug 14 – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Buffalo United Artists – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239
July 9-31 – Alley of the Dolls
Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
July 29 – Kavinoky Kabaret
MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
July 6 – Aug 7 – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Raíces Theatre Company – performing at 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-381-9333
Now-July 3 – Isleña
Shakespeare in Delaware Park – 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222
June 23-July 17 – As You Like It
July 28-Aug 21 – Midsummer Night’s Dream
Arts
Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
Now – Nov 27 – Stanley Whitney: The Italian Paintings
July 30 – Mar 19, 2023 – Sarah Braman: Finding Room
Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
Now – Aug 12 – Xiao Yang: Reentry Hyperplasia
Now – Aug 12 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss
Now – Aug 12 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss
Now – Aug 12 – Seth Brauchler: Sanctuaries
Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450
Now – Aug 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things
July 22 – Sept 3 – Kyle Butler, Big Trash Day
Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
Now – July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)
Now – Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards
Now – Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition
Now – Nov 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness
Now–Jan 1, 2023 – Totemic
July 8 – Oct 23 – Bruce Adams: Freeing Marks
July 8 – Oct 30 – Martha Visser’t Hooft: Beyond the Realm of the Possible
C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098
Now – Aug 13 – LAYERS works by Monica Angle and Barbara Murak
CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717
July 1-30 – Mythologies of Identity: A Genderless World by Dane-Adrian Smith
K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
Now – Aug 5 – Reservation for One and Indians Forever
Rivalry Projects – 106 College St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-217-2923
July 22 – Sept 2 – Susan Metrican: Married To The Ground
July 22 – Sept 2 – Eric Ruby: Skies The Limit
Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172
Now – Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX
July 9 – Equipment Orientation
July 25 -Aug 4 – DATA: Digital Art + Animation
Culture
Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
Now – Spring 2023 – To Rescue The Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings
Now – Aug – Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York
July 2 – Pan-Am Walking Tour
July 15 – Party on the Portico
Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
Now – Senserie
Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
July 5 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
July 6 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe
July 9 – A Movement, Not A Moment: Reflecting On The Past, Present And Future Of Black Freedom
July 12 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
July 13 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe, Conversations in Science: Astronomy at the Museum, Behind the Scenes Tour: Geology Rocks!
July 15 – Good Energy, Family Fun Day
July 19 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
July 20 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe
July 26 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda
July 27 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe, SciNight: Physics of Color, Behind the Scenes Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities
July 29 – Twilight at the Museum: Sunset to Stars
Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822
July 4 – Independence Day
July 8-9 – After-Hours Tour 2022: Murder & Mayhem
July 10 – Members-Only Behind-the-Scenes Tour
July 15 – Summer Sunset Concert Series: DSP Jazz Trio
July 16-17 – Celebrating Chocolate Weekend
July 22 – Members-only talk: “Liberty and Union” with Dr. Joseph Fornieri
July 23-24 – Civil War Living History Weekend
Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
July 1 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
July 2 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
July 4– Falafel Bar Lunchtime Food Truck, Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
July 5 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
July 6 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
July 7 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime Food Truck Service
July 8 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
July 9 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
July 11 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
July 12 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
July 13– Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
July 14 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck
July 15 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
July 16 – Free Family Fun Day, Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
July 18 – Falafel Bar Lunchtime Food Truck, Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
July 19 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
July 20 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
July 21 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime Truck service
July 22 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
July 23 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
July 25 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing
July 26 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
July 27 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
July 28 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck
July 29 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
July 30 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-884-0095
July 5 – Family Nite and Museum Tour with Wild Spirit’s Birds of Prey!
July 12 – “The Unexpected Inauguration” Double Decker Bus Tour
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.
