WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – July 2022

Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.

Theatre

Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727

July 23 – Aug 14 – The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Buffalo United Artists – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-886-9239

July 9-31 – Alley of the Dolls

Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668

July 29 – Kavinoky Kabaret

MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

July 6 – Aug 7 – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Raíces Theatre Company – performing at 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-381-9333

Now-July 3 – Isleña

Shakespeare in Delaware Park – 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo NY 14222

June 23-July 17 – As You Like It

July 28-Aug 21 – Midsummer Night’s Dream

Arts

Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700

Now – Nov 27 – Stanley Whitney: The Italian Paintings

July 30 – Mar 19, 2023 – Sarah Braman: Finding Room

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

Now – Aug 12 – Xiao Yang: Reentry Hyperplasia

Now – Aug 12 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss

Now – Aug 12 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss

Now – Aug 12 – Seth Brauchler: Sanctuaries

Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450

Now – Aug 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things

July 22 – Sept 3 – Kyle Butler, Big Trash Day

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now – July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)

Now – Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards

Now – Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition

Now – Nov 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness

Now–Jan 1, 2023 – Totemic

July 8 – Oct 23 – Bruce Adams: Freeing Marks

July 8 – Oct 30 – Martha Visser’t Hooft: Beyond the Realm of the Possible

C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098

Now – Aug 13 – LAYERS works by Monica Angle and Barbara Murak

CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717

July 1-30 – Mythologies of Identity: A Genderless World by Dane-Adrian Smith

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Now – Aug 5 – Reservation for One and Indians Forever

Rivalry Projects – 106 College St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-217-2923

July 22 – Sept 2 – Susan Metrican: Married To The Ground

July 22 – Sept 2 – Eric Ruby: Skies The Limit

Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172

Now – Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX

July 9 – Equipment Orientation

July 25 -Aug 4 – DATA: Digital Art + Animation

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County

Now – Spring 2023 – To Rescue The Color: Salvaged Renderings of the Rainbow City Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings

Now – Aug – Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York

July 2 – Pan-Am Walking Tour

July 15 – Party on the Portico

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs

July 5 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda

July 6 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe

July 9 – A Movement, Not A Moment: Reflecting On The Past, Present And Future Of Black Freedom

July 12 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda

July 13 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe, Conversations in Science: Astronomy at the Museum, Behind the Scenes Tour: Geology Rocks!

July 15 – Good Energy, Family Fun Day

July 19 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda

July 20 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe

July 26 – Collections Live: The Amazing, Awesome Arthropoda

July 27 – Collections Live: Geology with Joe, SciNight: Physics of Color, Behind the Scenes Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities

July 29 – Twilight at the Museum: Sunset to Stars

Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822

July 4 – Independence Day

July 8-9 – After-Hours Tour 2022: Murder & Mayhem

July 10 – Members-Only Behind-the-Scenes Tour

July 15 – Summer Sunset Concert Series: DSP Jazz Trio

July 16-17 – Celebrating Chocolate Weekend

July 22 – Members-only talk: “Liberty and Union” with Dr. Joseph Fornieri

July 23-24 – Civil War Living History Weekend

Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665

July 1 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

July 2 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

July 4– Falafel Bar Lunchtime Food Truck, Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

July 5 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

July 6 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

July 7 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime Food Truck Service

July 8 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

July 9 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

July 11 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

July 12 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

July 13– Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

July 14 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck

July 15 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

July 16 – Free Family Fun Day, Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

July 18 – Falafel Bar Lunchtime Food Truck, Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

July 19 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

July 20 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

July 21 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime Truck service

July 22 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

July 23 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

July 25 – Fitness in the Parks: Cardio Kickboxing

July 26 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

July 27 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

July 28 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime Food Truck

July 29 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

July 30 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site – 641 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-884-0095

July 5 – Family Nite and Museum Tour with Wild Spirit’s Birds of Prey!

July 12 – “The Unexpected Inauguration” Double Decker Bus Tour

