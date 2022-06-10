Traffic Calming Plan Proposed for Gate Circle

Gates Circle has been plagued by problems for as long as anyone can recall. It seems as if every time it has been restored, some car comes crashing into it. Not only is Gates Circle a magnet for poor drivers, it’s also not very conducive to visitors, who must play Frogger before entering.

Years ago, when life was slower (cars were also slower), the historic circle was frequented by city residents, who would relax by one of the fountains. It was built as a serene and calming setting in a rapidly growing city, where people could escape the hectic pressures of urban life.

Now, as a way to traffic-calm Gates Circle, an idea is being circulated that would witness the conversion of the vast intersection into a road-diet roundabout that would better accommodate bike-ped and automobiles.

The proposal, if implemented, would:

Result in a reduction in the average speed of motor vehicles traversing the Circle from 35 to 23 miles per hour

Include safer and more convenient pedestrian sidewalk crossings of at least six feet in width

Have two-way colorized bike paths 10 to12 feet in width

Be greener and quieter than the existing Circle but with the historic Olmsted center fully preserved

The conversion of the circle to a safer roundabout would also mesh with the City’s current improvements to Delaware Avenue, from North Street to Forest Avenue. Once complete, Delaware will be one-lane in each direction with a center turn lane. The originators of the conceptual plan for the design of the roundabout – Dan Burden and Michael Wallwork (both prominent and experienced professionals) – feel that the time is now to act on the synergistic upgrades. The pair were instrumental in seeing the construction of the four roundabouts in the Village of Hamburg in 2007.

Burden, America’s most recognized authority on making places more walkable and bikeable, is highly regarded in national circles, and has worked with over 3,500 communities to enact more human scale designs to accident plagued roadways. TIME Magazine named him one of the six most important civic innovators in the world. Burden is joined by Wallwork, a transportation engineer who specializes in improving traffic circle conditions. To date, he has designed or evaluated over 900 roundabouts in the US, Australia, and Canada. Together, the pair has come up with a plan that will not only pay tribute to the history and architectural legacy of Gates Circle, if implemented the design will serve to protect the landmark, while safeguarding visitors to the site at the same time.

Currently, the plan is being met with open arms by resident councils of both the Park Lane Condominium and the Canterbury at Gates Circle communities, and development companies T.M. Montante and Uniland. GObike Buffalo is also an advocate for the traffic calming effort, as is Partners for a Livable Western New York. Buffalo City Council members Darius Pridgen and Joel Feroleto are also in favor of the proposal, and are supporting the measure.

This bike-ped forward design has been in discussions for some time now. Due to the timing of the work being performed on Delaware Avenue, traffic calming advocates feel that the golden opportunity is now upon us.

In order to bring this concept to reality, proponents of the plan are now seeking funding from federal and New York State road safety improvement programs.