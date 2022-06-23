Hard Hat Tours of the Richardson Olmsted Campus to resume, presented by Preservation Buffalo Niagara

Preservation Buffalo Niagara has partnered with the Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo to bring back the hard hat tours at the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

These hard hat tours offer up a glimpse into the past, present, and future of the site, by allowing visitors to walk through the yet-to-be-developed buildings that are in the process of being preserved and restored.

Those attending the tours will get a chance to see spaces within buildings that have remained untouched for 40 years! And each tour will be different, depending on the construction schedule per buildings and rooms.

Tours of the 150-year-old National Historic Landmark will be held throughout the summer, every Saturday and Sunday starting July 9 through October 2, 2022.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. That means that the tours will be released in batches each month. July tickets are currently available online at preservationbuffaloniagara.org/events/2022-07.