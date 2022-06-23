Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Elmwood Summerfest banner

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Elmwood Summerfest banner

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Elmwood Summerfest Banner

Become a Sponsor

    Photo by Richardson Olmsted Campus volunteer Scott Militello
    Tours

    Hard Hat Tours of the Richardson Olmsted Campus to resume, presented by Preservation Buffalo Niagara

    queenseyesBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Preservation Buffalo Niagara has partnered with the Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo to bring back the hard hat tours at the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

    These hard hat tours offer up a glimpse into the past, present, and future of the site, by allowing visitors to walk through the yet-to-be-developed buildings that are in the process of being preserved and restored.

    Those attending the tours will get a chance to see spaces within buildings that have remained untouched for 40 years! And each tour will be different, depending on the construction schedule per buildings and rooms.

    Tours of the 150-year-old National Historic Landmark will be held throughout the summer, every Saturday and Sunday starting July 9 through October 2, 2022.

    Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. That means that the tours will be released in batches each month. July tickets are currently available online at preservationbuffaloniagara.org/events/2022-07

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

    Related Posts