Torn Space’s CrossWalk at Artpark Is an Event You Don’t Want to Miss

Torn Space Theater, the creators behind Buffalo’s most popular costume dance party Prom of the Dead, returns with a one-night-only celebration in a new venue- the “Niagara 1979” color field by artist Gene Davis on the grounds of Artpark on Friday June 17, 2022 at 7:00pm

CrossWalk is a site-based performance and fashion installation designed for the open space of “Niagara 1979”and is guaranteed to bring the audience together in a unique way . The performance will collaborate with Michele-Elise Burnett, President of Kakekalanicks and Indigenous Art Producer at Artpark, a local Bengali cricket team to stage a live cricket match, fashion designers and two Buffalo-based bands.

Audiences will view a cricket match in the golden hour while enjoying a cocktail party as they pose for photographs. As the sun begins to set over the iconic gorge, ancestral welcome songs will greet the audience and reveal the Indigenous retrospective from pre-contact to the intersection where our paths converge and the new journey of our shared future begins.

Theatrical lighting and a designed soundscape with pre-recorded text will take over, altering the context of the evening and positioning the event within a designed fashion show. As the fashion show progresses and night arrives, live bands will provide the soundtrack for the remainder of the evening’s activities; where models, athletics and machines engage with the surrounding landscape.

The fashion designers featured are a mix of long-standing Buffalo favorites, and those up and coming in the fashion world. Designer Brooke Blakely of OGLXRY is a new face in the Buffalo art scene, and her unstoppable work coincides perfectly with the theme of this event. She states,

“OGLXRY’S GOD PODGE collection is a beginning, a base from which I am building up from. Being able to share my creative purpose through these types of opportunities is a persistent blessing. Following our own personal & unique intuition is our only true mission, for when we see things we admire, we see ourselves. My work & energy acts as a catalyst, provoking several distinct emotions & feelings in others. That rush is my drive.”

Attendees are asked to dress in monochromatic colors. Photographers and videographers will capture both performers and audience members for a virtual reality experience to be released at a later date.

$12 tickets may be purchased via the Artpark website or at the following link https://bit.ly/crosswalk2022.

In the event of rain, CrossWalk will take place on June 19 at 7:00pm.

Featured Fashion Designers

BUREAU

OGLXRY

PeteTheGod

Kylie Priscilla x Torn Space

Leah Shenandoah

Kehala Greene Smith

Uknowtrist

Jordan Smith

Brittany Claus

Bands

Soul Butchers

C4w2

This partnership with Artpark is part of Torn Space’s INTERSECTION: Performance Series. The series, which highlights the wide variety of artist communities in Western New York, transcends expectations for typical theatrical experiences. Unlike traditional sit-down performances, CrossWalk is an event – a celebration of time and place, experienced in the present. CrossWalk will take place at Artpark, located at 450 S 4th St. Lewiston, NY 14092, for one night only. This performance party is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, along with the following lead sponsors: Cullen Foundation, Erie County, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Stenclik Family Charitable Foundation, the June Farrington Fund, M&T Bank and REDC.