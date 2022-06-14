Tifft and Louisiana Streets in Line for Upgrades

Senator Tim Kennedy and Congressman Brian Higgins joined Mayor Byron Brown and Councilmember Chris Scanlon to announce $47.5 million for the reconstruction of Tifft and Louisiana Streets. The funding was dedicated in this year’s NYS 5-Year DOT Capital Plan, and includes $23.5 for Tifft Street, as well as $24 million for Louisiana Street. Both projects are slated for 2025. The work is expected to include efforts to improve pedestrian and cyclist connectivity to Buffalo’s waterfront and help to calm traffic, leading to increased private sector investment.

The announcement comes six months after the federal, state, and city lawmakers highlighted opportunities along Tifft and Louisiana to connect people, parks, and neighborhoods while improving accessibility and public safety along our major transportation corridors such as the I-190 and urban arterial roadways.

“We fought hard to ensure this historic investment was included in the 5-Year Capital Plan, because we know the direct impact these dollars will have not only on our infrastructure, but on the ability to boost our economy and increase tourism and recreational opportunities along our waterfront,” said Senator Tim Kennedy. “This funding builds on the comprehensive federal bipartisan Infrastructure Act, passed thanks to the leadership of Congressman Brian Higgins, and incorporates massive increases in aid that will allow our community to truly build back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It wasn’t too long ago that access to the Buffalo River and Outer Harbor was difficult and limited,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Infrastructure investments at Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ohio Street led to a complete transformation of those areas. This investment in Tifft and Louisiana, prioritized on the state agenda by Governor Hochul and Senator Kennedy, is the next step in connecting people and neighborhoods to their waterfront and laying the groundwork for future opportunities.”

“In its current state,Tifft Street functions as an unattractive, high-speed roadway. This project will transform it into South Buffalo’s gateway to the Outer Harbor and create a route directly connecting our natural and cultural jewels like Tifft Farms Nature Preserve and the Botanical Gardens,” said Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon.

In the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, New York State received over $2.2 billion in federal highway funding in 2022 to rebuild the state’s roads and bridges, a 21 percent increase over last year’s allocation. New York will also receive federal infrastructure funding in increasing amounts over the next 4 years.

In recent years, Ohio Street underwent a similar transformation thanks to the infusion of millions of dollars in government spending to reimagine the street. In the years since, more than $270 million in projects have been completed or are underway along the corridor, bringing jobs and new life to a once dormant area.