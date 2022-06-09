This summer, there’s a lot to look forward to at the Seneca One Tower, including a visit to The Other Half Brewing Co., which opened in one of the new ancillary brick buildings on the concourse plaza.

Yesterday, I stopped in to the tasting room to see what it was all about. It’s certainly a dynamic space on the inside, but what’s really incredible is that the brewing company also has access to an impressive landscaped courtyard for outdoor seating, which is pretty cool. As more people discover The Other Half, this is going to become a happening place downtown, there is no doubt.

As for the interior of the building, it’s very spacious, with plenty of seating. There are also lots of games to play, from basketball toss to video and pinball games.

The tasting room will definitely attract many of the employees working in the tower, but it’s also going to be a great draw for others throughout the region. For far too long, the Tower’s concourse has been an underutilized resource, until now.

It’s reminiscent of a small public square, where people can congregate and sip a draught beer, a glass of wine, a cider, or even a ginger beer. Along with beer can singles and bottle pours, there’s to-go beer (4-packs and bottles-to-go).

The Other Half Brewing Co. is a great addition to the ever-morphing mix of businesses, events and activities at the Tower.

Future location – current (temporary) spot is seen to the left in the photo

Apparently, at some point down the road, the plan is for The Other Half to move into an even larger brick ancillary building on the plaza, even closer to the Tower, which still has direct access to the sprawling courtyard. At that time, it would be great to see the operation build out a full kitchen, the way they did with their Philadelphia location. Being able to grab a beer and some food – while sitting outside at one of Buffalo’s most impressive patios – sounds just about perfect.

Regardless of future food considerations, the opening of The Other Half, with a set schedule of operational days and hours (see website), bodes well for the Buffalo beer scene.

The Other Half Brewing Co. (Buffalo) | Seneca One Tower | 1 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 409-4379 | Take the Metro Rail

All Other Half Brewing locations have some light food options (i.e jerky, popcorn, nachos, nuts etc.)

Also see Seneca One Summer Jam Series