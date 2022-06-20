The Daring Trust supports DJ JaBig on his World Bicycle Relief Tour

The Daring Trust, a new art salon in Buffalo, is supporting the efforts of epic bike-touring DJ JaBig who is making his way to, and through, Buffalo this week, as he crisscrosses the country on the last leg of his US charity tour. The tour, which started in January, is taking JaBig on a 16,000 km (10,000 mile) trek to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief, while promoting the importance of inclusive, safe cycling.

JaBig – a prolific cycling enthusiast who hails from Canada – is hoping that by helping to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief, the organization can continue to promote “the power of the bicycle” to the people of Africa, so that they can better “inspire dreams and transform lives.”

The Daring Trust is an art-forward, bike-inspired collective that is located in a circa 1900 Second Empire house on Summer Street that was once the family home of celebrated Buffalo watercolorist Margaret M. Martin. The eclectic art habitat dwelling – founded by Daniel Shafer and Marie Dorsey – features a guest suite, painting, sculpture, photography studios, and guitar jam room. It is also headquarters for Maiorossé Cycles.

JaBig is a Canadian DJ and adventurer who:

Gained global recognition from his 500+ DEEP & DOPE mixes which have been streamed for over 7 billion hours on YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, and Mixcloud

Was the first and only person in history to cycle across Canada coast-to-coast-to-coast in winter on a fixed-gear bicycle to break the Guinness World Record of “The Longest Journey by Bicycle in a Single Country”

“We invite the Buffalo community to join the positive vibes and support this journey as JaBig completes the final leg of his tour heading westward toward Seattle, WA.,” – Daniel Shafer

The Daring Trust: @thedaringtrust

JaBig: @jabig