The 2022 Downtown Country Market

The Downtown Country Market season kicks off this Thursday, June 9, on Main Street between Court and Church Streets. This highly cornerstone market is one of downtown’s ongoing great success stories, which helps to bring life and vitality to the downtown core.

The market, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season, is not only frequented by nearby office workers, it’s also a great convenience for a new wave of residents who are now living in the neighborhood.

The market, produced by Buffalo Place Inc., and sponsored by M&T Bank with United Healthcare as supporting sponsor, runs through October 20, and takes place from 10am to 2:30pm weekly. Visitors to the market will find items that include fruits and vegetables, unique specialty food items, and even home-made bath and body products.

The Downtown Country Market is a proud participant in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, Field & Fork Network Double Up Food Bucks Program, and the Farmers Market Federation of New York.