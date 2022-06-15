2022 Soldiers Circle Live Music Series

A neighborhood concert series that kicked off during the pandemic is still going strong. What was intended to give music lovers and musicians an outlet during the lockdown has now become a beloved ongoing concert series in a serene setting along one of the Olmsted parkways.

The Soldiers Circle Live Music Series is akin to Porchfest in that the bands all play on a porch, to a crowd out on the lawn. The big difference is that the series takes place every other Wednesday (from 5:30pm-8:30pm). Also, a hat is passed around, so that music fans can tip the band members.

The grassroots music series has now taken on a life of its own, thanks to organizers (and homeowners) Therese “Tee” Forton-Barnes and her husband Tom Barnes, who live at Soldiers Circle (learn more). The music is curated by musician George F. Olmsted who plays in the band Olmsted Dub System.

“We wanted to share this wonderful Olmsted Parks green space that we are fortunate to live on and also support local musicians while giving back to the community,” said Tee. “Along with the scheduled line-up (see below), we’re hoping to have a mini recital of Ann Philippone’s students from 5pm to 5:30pm on July 13 – the students are around 7 to 10 years old and are amazing – so you won’t want to miss that one. Stay tuned!”

When you get to Soldiers Circle, look for the people sitting on the great lawn under shady trees. Or listen for the sounds of live music. It’s easy to find. Ride your bike, bring a chair or blanket, and something to eat and/or drink. If you’re a fan of the Porchfest vibe, then you’re going to love this homegrown live music series.