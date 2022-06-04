Sold Out: Park Meadow Place

The last unit at Park Meadow Place in North Buffalo sold this week. Ogiony Development and Jeff Bochiechio developed the four-unit townhouse development located at the corner of Delaware and Bedford avenues. Exteriors feature stucco and stone in traditional Tudor style. Patrick J. Marabito, AIA designed the project.

Bochiechio made the first purchase in the development paying $510,000 for his unit which he customized the interior finished. The remaining three units were purchased for $625,000, $630,000 and $645,000. The three-bedroom, two and a half bath residences are approximately 2,463 square feet each and have two-car garages with access from a rear laneway.

A single-family ranch house at 2040 Delaware Avenue was demolished to construct the townhouses.