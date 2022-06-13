Rotten Apple – a solo exhibition by artist Jason Contangelo @ Box Gallery

Box Gallery’s (at The Hostel) newest art installation – Rotten Apple – photos by Jason Contangelo, is a heady bushel of art, sound, and poetry. The opening – held this past weekend – was accompanied by the ambient dreamscapes of Mark Longolucco (A Relative Term), and a reading by JBLC resident writer, dream/bike poet Mathias Svalina.

Rotten Apple is a solo exhibition by the artist Jason Contangelo. It pairs visual, photographic icons with obscured, poetic text installations to create a space of intertwined madness and sanity. His work is highly spiritual in character. Sacred images and holy text dissociate to a black monolithic void centered in the gallery. With curious eyes, mystery begins to unravel.

His poetry denies the very premise of legibility, presenting elaborate confessions as dissociated visual forms on paper. A mystery mixed with esoteric photography in order to find new methods of sight in an unorthodox process.

An incorrigible rebel and bad seed, Jason has exhibited at the University at Buffalo Galleries; CEPA Gallery, Buffalo, NY; the De Pree Gallery, Holland, MI; and now BOX. A graduate of the University of Michigan and the North American Lutheran Seminary, Jason completed his MFA in studio art from the University at Buffalo in 2021. Jason is currently based in Holland, Michigan, where he teaches photography as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Art at Hope College.

A statement from the artist:

“I make weird photographs using entirely analog methods: silver gelatin, chromogenic prints, lumen printing, etc. My fixations range from the psychedelic to the spiritual, from natural forms and landscapes to unorthodox portrait compositions. Ultimately, I have little interest in normative depiction, finding much more significance in photographs that challenge their very ties to reality.”

Rotten Apple as an exhibit will be open to the public by walk in and appointment until July 17, 2022.

Jason Contangleo | @jasoncontangelo

Mark Longolucco | @asymmetrical_architect

Mathias Svalina | @mathiassvalina | www.dreamdeliveryservice.com

Box Gallery | Hostel Buffalo Niagara | 667 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203