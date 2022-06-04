Ross Eye Institute and Calspan Development & Construction team up to expand new world-class eye care facility

Ross Eye Institute and Calspan Development & Construction are breaking ground on June 9, 2022 at 11 am on a new world-class eye care facility that will expand its already existing presence in the town of Orchard Park. Constructing this new cutting-edge facility is an exciting advancement that will significantly benefit the expanded Western New York Southern tier community.

Through patient-focused care, innovation, and technology, this campus will provide a one-of-a-kind experience, with easy access to the full spectrum of eye care all in one location. The new office will boast over 18,000 square feet equipped with an imaging suite, procedure room, pediatric and optometry wings, and space to comfortably care for all of our patient’s needs. Community Bank will provide financing for the project.

“Our mission is to train the future eye doctors of WNY and develop future cures for eye disease while delivering the best care available to our patients,” said Dr. James D. Reynolds, professor and chair of the U.B. Department of Ophthalmology. “This new practice site will dramatically improve our ability to recruit outstanding, new surgeons from across the nation and bring even more specialized expertise to our growing patient population.”

Calspan Development & Construction has a proven track record of building medical campuses and was selected to partner with the Ross Eye team to build this advanced, specialized eye care facility.

“We are thrilled to provide a world-class facility to the highly regarded university professors and academic surgeons at Ross Eye Institute,” stated John Yurtchuk, President of Calspan Development & Construction.

About Ross Eye Institute

The Ross Eye Institute is part of the UBMD family and currently has twenty-five experts practicing in three Erie County locations. The organization also provides eye trauma care at partnering level one adult and child trauma centers at ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital. The Ross Eye Institute maintains research laboratories at U.B. and the Buffalo V.A. Hospital. Visit rosseye.com for more information.

About Calspan Development & Construction

Calspan Development & Construction has experience building various unique and complex facilities. Calspan has the knowledge and expertise to deliver cost-effective financing and turn-key construction of buildings from start to finish. Calspan’s approach enables their customers to own these buildings when the project is complete. Learn more at www.calspanbuilds.com.