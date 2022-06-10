Putnam Street Community Garden Protected

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York Permanently Conserves Beloved West Side Garden

Neighborhood green spaces are highly prized in Buffalo, or any city for that matter. While we are lucky to have an abundance of parks, we are equally as lucky to have smaller community pocket gardens dotted along various streets throughout the city.

One of the biggest advocates, and protectors, of neighborhood gardens is Grassroots Gardens of WNY. Not only does the organization help to establish these gardens, it also acts as their steward.

Recently, a garden located at 83 Putnam Street was in jeopardy of being eradicated at the hands of development interests. The 13 year old community space found itself at risk back in 2018, when a developer attempted to purchase the lot. Up until that time, the garden was only protected by a month-to-month lease, which did not bode well for the property, in the community’s eyes.

Fortunately, Grassroots Gardens, along with the City of Buffalo, rallied the troops and set out to advocate on the garden’s behalf. The garden-saving effort turned out to be a success, via its official sale to the Grassroots Gardens WNY Land Trust.

The safeguarding of the garden is thanks to Niagara District Councilmember David Rivera, who championed the cause. Additional thanks should be given to the neighborhood gardeners who faithfully tend to the beloved green space. It’s small victories such as this that go so far.

The sale of this particular property is of utmost importance, as it is the first sale of a previously city-owned vacant lot to the Grassroots Gardens Land Trust. While Grassroots Gardens will hold title to the land, the community will maintain site control.

Therefore, on Saturday, June 11 at 11am, supporters, advocates, protectors, and gardeners will gather together for a grassroots celebration, to mark the significant conservation effort.

Lead gardener, Kate Willoughby, commenting on what the protection of the garden means to her, shared: “It’s a sign that everyday people like us, neighbors, can come together for the common good and solve a problem—we turned an ugly, trash ridden vacant lot into a green and growing space we are proud of; a community garden that improves the quality of life in our neighborhood for us all.”

“One of the most important things a city can have is green space, something of which I have always been a huge supporter,” said Councilmember Rivera. “I’m so glad that the garden at 83 Putnam is now a part of Grassroots Gardens of WNY’s land trust so we can rest assured that this beautiful green space will continue to remain beautiful green space for years to come!”

Grassroots Gardens began their land trust in 2017, and in 2021 were nationally recognized for their conservation efforts when they were awarded accreditation by the Land Trust Alliance.

“We look forward to working with our partners in the City of Buffalo and the City of Niagara Falls to permanently protect and conserve more of our region’s community gardens,” Executive Director of Grassroots Gardens WNY, Jeanette Koncikowski, who noted that there are over 100 community gardens in the organization’s network within the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. “It is our desire to have at least one community garden in each Council district in Buffalo enter the land trust as well as to conserve at least one garden in our smaller Niagara Falls network.”

Grassroots Gardens WNY Board Chair, Minesh Patel, added, “Once a community garden is owned by our land trust, it is forever protected as a source of free, fresh food for the neighborhood, as urban habitat, and as community green space. Like Putnam, there are community gardens across both cities that could be lost to commercial development. Our land trust is here to make sure neighborhood green space is considered an important part of the region’s growth.”