Project Best Life | Camps for Kids to have a happy, healthy, and creative Summer!

Summer is finally upon us! While we look forward to the coming warmer months with excitement and anticipation, for many parents this time can also cause a slew of overwhelming feelings as they prepare for the busy summer ahead. Not to fear – Buffalo and the surrounding area is full of activities that will keep your children having fun, making friends and learning new things in the process.

Check out this list of just a few of the summer activities available to your family this summer season! Be sure to register fast as these spots will fill up quickly.

Family Nature Quest: World of the Pond at Reinstein Woods

Join as we grab nets and scoop in the pond to search for aquatic animals. Wear waterproof boots or old sneakers. Registration required; call 716-683-5959.

Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 AM

Fairy Houses at Amherst State Park

Join a naturalist from Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in creating a house to attract nature’s fairies. Once you learn how, you can make one anywhere. For children ages 5–10 and their caregivers. Note: This program takes place at Amherst State Park. Registration required; call Reinstein Woods at 716-683-5959.

Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 AM

Buffalo Zoo Summer Camp

Week-long, full-day, summer camp is BACK at the Buffalo Zoo! Join us for a wild camp experience like no other. Campers will learn and discover through visits to animal habitats, up close animal encounters, crafts, art, nature play, hands-on activities, and more!

Program Details

What: Week-Long, Full Day Summer Camp

Who: Campers ages 6-8, and 9-12

Where: At the Zoo

When: July – August 2022

Time: Weekly sessions, Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm

For more information or to register visit https://buffalozoo.org/single-experience/summer-camp-2022-registration-is-now-open/

Summer at the Castellani Art Museum! Free Children’s Art Workshops

The CAM will host two free Art Express workshops for children in grades Pre K–3 with Young Audiences Teaching Artist, Fotini Galanes. Participants will leave with a beautiful hand-drawn artwork and have a chance to explore the vibrant and colorful art exhibition of artist Dorothy Gillespie. Space is limited. Register on the CAM Program page.

Saturday, June 25 at 12:00PM – 12:45PM, 1:00PM – 1:45PM

Buffalo Audubon Society

Six weeks of outdoor summer fun for kids of all ages. Campers will get to know nature up close by exploring the fields, forests and wetlands of Beaver Meadow and the plants and animals who live there.

Week 1: July 11th—15th

Week 2: July 18th—22nd

Week 3: July 25th—July 29th

Week 4: August 1st—5th

Week 5: August 8th—12th

Week 6: August 15th—19th

To find about which age group your child will fit into and the fees associated, visit https://www.buffaloaudubon.org/summer-camp-descriptions.html

Explore & More Summer camps

Explore & More is pleased to offer an exciting variety of summer camps where kids will have so much fun, they won’t even know they’re learning!

For more info or to register for any of the events listed below, visit https://exploreandmore.org/summer-camps/?utm_source=koaa&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=camps

Sports Camp

Fun is in the air at Sports Camp! Children will build friendships and engage in physical activity in a safe and healthy environment, both indoors at Explore & More and outdoors at nearby Canalside. With the aid of some outside program partners who will supply various sports-themed materials and activities, children will play, explore, learn, and develop their athletic skills. Children will be introduced to various sports, such as tennis, soccer, and basketball while emphasizing the importance of teamwork and good sportsmanship.

Ages: 5 – 10

Date: Monday, July 11th – Friday, July 15th

Time: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Art Explorers Pre-k Camp

Every day is a new adventure when you are an Art Explorer! Campers will become immersed in beloved books that correspond with the various Play Zones at Explore & More. We will explore these stories through hands-on art projects that will challenge our imagination and encourage creativity. Campers will need to provide a snack and a water bottle daily.

Ages: For children ages 4 – 5 (entering Kindergarten in September 2022)

Date: Monday, July 11th – Friday, July 15th

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Art Voyagers Camp

Every day is a new adventure when you are an Art Voyager! Campers will become immersed in even more beloved books that correspond with the various Play Zones at Explore & More. We will explore these stories through hands-on art projects that will challenge our imagination and encourage creativity. Campers will need to provide a snack and a water bottle daily.

Ages: 5 – 10

Date: Monday, July 11th – Friday, July 15th

Time: 9:00am – 11:30am

Space Camp

Houston, we have a new camp! Space camp will travel to the far ends of space to learn about how Western New York had a pivotal role in the Apollo Lunar Missions. Campers will learn about planets, stars, and the future of space travel. On top of that campers will launch their own spaceships, build Moon Rovers, and Mars Bases. That’s one small step for man, and one giant leap for Explore & More campers!

Ages: 5 – 10

Date: Monday, July 18th – Friday, July 22nd

Time: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Buffalove Camp

Explore & More’s Buffalove Camp is designed to enhance your child’s knowledge about our great Buffalo Niagara region with lessons detailing Buffalo’s past, present, and future. Campers participate in a variety of hands-on activities and open-ended opportunities for children to build understanding and knowledge about Buffalo’s architectural history, while making some structures of their own. We will celebrate our hometown teams and whip up some food experiments. Taste and see how good it is to be a Western New Yorker!

Ages: 5 – 10

Date: Monday, August 1st – Friday, August 5th

Time: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Weird Science for Kids

This Summer Camp will spark children’s imagination and encourage exploration! Learn how much fun science can be as you explore the weird world of science as we conduct daily experiments to unravel the mysteries of electricity, chemistry, light, and sound. Try not to get stuck as you make your own quicksand. Learn about floating rocks, cornstarch, fake snot, sink the unsinkable and all kinds of weird science. Science experiments such as creating invisible ink, rainbow jars, fizzy ice and checking out the science of a slushy will ensure your kids have a blast. Next up: make a homemade bottle rocket, glowing magic milk, color changing chalk, magic balloons, and fizzy sherbet. Get outside to enjoy homemade giant bubbles, Mentos & Diet Coke explosions and apple eruptions. Your child will learn while having so much fun!

Ages: 5 – 10

Date: Monday, August 22nd – Friday, August 26th

Time: 8:30am – 4:00pm

Together to Kindergarten

We know summer is just starting, but it is never too early to start preparing for school! In September, many children will be “leaving the nest” and going off on their own for the first time. No, we are not talking about going to college. We’re talking about little ones going to Kindergarten! For many kids, this will be the first time they spend away from their parents for an extended period. At Together to Kindergarten, young campers are set up for success by providing fun and educational activities based on the following Kindergarten Readiness Skill-Builders: fine motor skills (cutting, writing, using manipulatives for small motor tasks), large motor skills (large group games, balancing, climbing), social/emotional skills (socializing, making new friends, taking turns, sharing, good manners), language skills (speaking in a whole group setting, asking for assistance), reading skills (rhyming, recognizing patterns in stories, print awareness), and math skills (counting, patterning, measuring). Campers will get used to “school” routines and separating from parents while playing and learning in the various Play Zones at Explore & More. Campers will need to provide a snack and a water bottle daily.

Ages: 4 – 5 (entering Kindergarten in September 2022)

Date: Monday, August 22nd – Friday, August 26th

Two Sessions: 9:00 am – 11:30 am, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Summer at SEM (Buffalo Seminary)

Fun, Community, and Learning for girls entering grades 4 – 9 Highlights include Fashion Lab with Arlene Kay, cooking classes with Chef Krista Van Wagner, Sailing with the Buffalo Yacht Club, Rowing at the BSRA, and horseback riding with the Buffalo Equestrian Center!

To see which camp is best for you child visit https://www.buffaloseminary.org/sas/summeratsem

Horseback Riding Summer Camp

Does your child love horses? Looking to learn to ride? Summer camp at Hunters Ridge is a great way to start! In our summer camp program, riders take one riding lesson per day with our knowledgeable instructors on our seasoned and safe lesson horses. They also do one unmounted lesson per day to learn about horses. Topics for unmounted lessons include; Parts of the horse, Cleaning tack, Parts of the saddle and bridle, safety and general horse caretaking to name a few. Riders also do crafts and participate in a horse show and pizza party on Fridays! Each week has a theme and the lessons, crafts and activities revolve around that theme. Each week is Tuesday-Friday 10:00-2:00. Give Lindsay a call to schedule at 716-622-7303

For additional information visit http://www.huntersridgeinc.com

Sail Buffalo Junior Sail Camp 2022

Welcome to Sail Buffalo’s Nautical Day Camp, where safety, fun and learning are our top priorities! Buffalo’s only nationally accredited sailing education (ASA) organization, boat share program, and youth sailing education location. Here you can expect your child to come Monday – Friday between 9am – 4pm and have a full day of summertime outdoor activity and nautical education!

We Teach Kids to Sail – RIGGING, HOISTING, TRIMMING, STEERING, TACKING, JIBING AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!

We Teach Life Lessons – Campers will LEARN SELF-CONFIDENCE, TEAMWORK, CAMARADERIE!

We Sail on Lake Erie – WE SAIL IN FRONT OF BUFFALO’S INNER HARBOR AND WE SEE CANADIAN WATERFRONTS.

Ages- 7-17

For more info on class dates and fees associated visit www.Sail-Buffalo.org

All Things Photography

This class is jam packed with all sorts of fun photo activities, including darkroom, digital, and experimental photography. Cameras are available for use or students are welcome to use their own. For ages 8-12

Workshop Location- CEPA Gallery Learning Center

Limited Availability- This workshop is limited to 8 participants.

Dates & Times- July 11-15, 9:00am-12:00pm

For information regarding more youth summer camps at CEPA Gallery visit https://www.cepagallery.org/product-category/youth-summer-art-programs/

SPCA Kindness Camp

The SPCA is the perfect summer destination for campers looking for hands-on animal encounters, exciting interactive activities, and a daily look into the world of animal welfare and care! They’ll be excited to:

*Become animal advocates

*Interact with animals

*Participate in activities led by animal experts

Sessions are offered for children ages 6 through 14 currently enrolled in grades 1 through 9.

For more information visit https://yourspca.org

Discovery Camp – Buffalo Museum of Science

Our summer Discovery Camps return for 2022 with quality counselors, a variety of educational themes, and most of all – fun!

As an Erie County Department of Health permitted camp provider, we are working diligently to closely align our summer camp plans with NYS and Department of Health Day Camp Guidelines to create a safe environment for the campers in our care.

Additional Details

All camps run 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Campers must be potty trained; no pull-ups.

Registration, immunization form, and payment required at least two (2) weeks prior to each session

Campers are asked to bring a bagged lunch (daily snack provided)

LATE PICK-UP: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.; $9 per 30 minutes per day (must be arranged at time of booking)

For additional information or to see sessions that are not yet sold out visit https://www.sciencebuff.org/programs/discovery-camps/

Stories In the Woods at Reinstein Woods

Enjoy hearing a nature story, followed by a guided walk in the woods. For children ages 3–7. Registration required; call 716-683-5959.

Saturday, August 6 at 10:00 AM

Creek Critters at Amherst State Park

Discover what amazing animals are lurking underwater in Ellicott Creek. For children ages 7–12 and their caregivers. Note: This program takes place at Amherst State Park. Registration required; call Reinstein Woods at 716-683-5959.

Tuesday, August 23 at 10:30 AM

