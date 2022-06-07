Preparation Underway for World Canals Conference to be held at Canalside in 2025

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York State has been selected by Inland Waterways International as the host of the 2025 World Canals Conference (WCC 2025). As a way to fortify the undertaking, while ensuring that it is a huge success, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has authorized two contracts that will assist ECHDC in the planning and management of the event, which coincides with New York State’s 200th anniversary commemoration of the Erie Canal opening in Buffalo in 1825.

There is no time to lose, as far as planning efforts are concerned. WCC 2025 will be a time to celebrate Buffalo’s role in the economic growth of the nation, while also focusing on our future as a rebounding Rust Belt city on the Great Lakes. The event is anticipated to attract boatloads of canal and inland waterway enthusiasts, professionals, and scholars from around the world, who will come to Buffalo to learn about our waterfront successes, past, present, and future – as they relate to the Erie Canal and the reconstructed terminus at Canalside.

“The 200th Anniversary of the opening of the Erie Canal is a significant opportunity for Canalside to highlight and celebrate the progress New York State and ECHDC have made along the Buffalo waterfront,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “We are excited to begin the planning process to implement a summer-long celebration in 2025 that will bring people from around the world to Buffalo.”

Similar to the way that the planning successes of the Tall Ships Festival created a buzz along the Buffalo River, and out onto the waters of Lake Erie, the ECHDC Board has authorized ECHDC to enter into a contract not to exceed $250,000 with Erie Canalway Heritage Fund, Inc. (managing partner for the successful WCC 2017 held in Syracuse) for management services related to WCC 2025. That infusion of funding will help to lay the roadmap for the event, which will be held throughout the summer months. The planning efforts include:

Overall conference planning and implementation

Managing all committees

Planning the conference themes and content

Planning the event (venues, tours, itineraries)

Outreach and marketing

Financial coordination and management

In addition, the ECHDC Board authorized ECHDC to enter into a contract not to exceed $250,000 with BMC Consulting, to provide services, including: brand development; conceptual layout plan of the site; vendor procurement assistance; and attendance at meetings of the American Association of State & Local History, among other meetings.

Funding for both these contracts is from the New York Power Authority, through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project.