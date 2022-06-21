Plans Revised for Delaware Apartment Building

Revised plans for a Delaware Avenue apartment building will be reviewed by the Preservation Board on Thursday. LCB Capital LLC is seeking to construct a five-story apartment building at 505 Delaware Avenue with 40 units. The existing 5,972 sq.ft. Delaware Avenue building would be renovated as a second phase and would include conversion of the second and third floor into four apartments.

The L-shaped new building would mostly replace a surface parking lot. A one-story building along Virginia Place would be demolished. On June 9, the Preservation Board tabled the project “to allow the applicant to better harmonize the building design with its surrounding historical context by exploring consistent masonry exterior cladding and upper story stepbacks to reduce its visible bulk and height.”

Previous Design

Revised Design

Silvestri Architects has come up with a redesign, changing the building’s massing including a fourth-floor rooftop patio overlooking Virginia Place. On the ground floor, the building lobby is flush to the sidewalk and design changes were made to better screen the proposed ground floor parking.

The project’s 44 total units include eight studios, 33 one-bedroom, and three two-bedroom units.