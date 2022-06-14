Free Saturday bus service to connect riders to seven of Western New York’s most popular parks

NFTA-Metro, the New York State Office of Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation, and the Erie County Parks Department have partnered on a super project that transports people – by bus – to parks around the region… for free.

Everyone loves visiting parks like Como Lake Park, Beaver Island State Park, and Akron Falls Park, but not everyone likes to drive the distance, especially with gas prices skyrocketing these days.

Thanks to feedback from a 2021 Bus Network Improvement Study, these free bus trips to regional parks and beaches are not only cost free, they are headache free. There’s essentially nothing to worry about, except for deciding what to pack, and then getting to the bus station. And don’t forget about the kids!

“We are thrilled to offer this innovative new program that our riders requested,” said James Morrell, Director of Public Transit for NFTA-Metro. “Providing access to Western New York’s most beautiful parks and beaches is important for our community and we are happy to make this possible.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with the NFTA and Erie County Parks to provide this opportunity to invite new visitors into our parks. We are keenly aware of some of the barriers related to getting to a few of our more remote parks. We are very happy to be participating in this initiative as we find creative ways to encourage more park visitors. We can’t wait to see everyone in the parks,” said Mark V. Mistretta, NYS Parks Niagara Region Director.

Western New York is full of amazing places to enjoy, and this program will provide access to its community gems.

“We, at Erie County Parks, are excited be a part of the launch of the NFTA’s Parks Adventure Bus,” said Jimbo McDonald, Deputy Commissioner of Recreation. “We look forward to being able to share the natural beauty of many of our Region’s beautiful parks with our neighbors who can now easily take public transportation to these destinations.”

This special service will start Saturday, June 18, and run through Saturday, August 13.

Service will begin on June 18th and every Saturday through August 6th, with a possible make-up day on Saturday, August 13th, departing from the bus station in downtown Buffalo (181 Ellicott Street).

Trip Times:

Departing from downtown bus station: 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m.

Departing from the parks: 12:00 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Parks served include:

Knox Farm State Park

Chestnut Ridge Park

Fort Niagara State Park

Como Lake Park

Beaver Island State Park

Akron Falls Park

Evangola State Park

Click on the link to learn more about the Parks Adventure Bus.