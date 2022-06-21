Opportunity Knocks: 282 Grant Street

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve heard about a handful of exciting business developments along Grant Street. From the new PFC Farmer’s Market – kicking off on Saturday, July 2 at 130 Grant Street (10am-1pm) – to a sensational vegan addition to the street (stay tuned), there’s a lot to look forward to, with even more surprises unfolding as we speak.

Every new investment into the street bodes well for the commercial district. The incremental advancements also signal to others that it’s a good time to be investing, whether it’s by purchasing a house or business address.

Speaking of commercial real estate opportunities, 282 Grant Street has been listed by Hanna Commercial Real Estate. Currently, there is a month-to-month tenant on the ground floor, but it’s the overall property that is the real winner. Along with the structure that faces Grant Street, there is a tucked away 60’ x 30’ garage that would be perfect for a wood worker, a sculptor, or anyone else looking to tap their creative energies.

From the listing:

• 6,295 SF mixed use building, retail space in the resurging Grant Street shopping district

• Large two and three bedroom upper apartments

• Separate large 60’ x 30’ garage, which could possibly provide additional income

• New windows and new water tanks in 2020

Considering what properties have been going for on the West Side, the list price of $379,900 sounds pretty decent. There is some nice woodwork and built-in cabinetry in the apartments, pocket-doors, fireplace, etc. This building could be a real winner on the street, with some additional love and enhanced vision.

Get connected: Michael Schwartz | 716-856-7107 | See listing