Myles ‘DogBeGreat’ Stubblefield amplifies the Celebration of African American Culture

Leave it to Myles ‘DogBeGreat’ Stubblefield to amplify the Juneteenth Festival vibe by creating his own celebratory event that is based on his love of canines and the environment. We have discussed Myles’ dedication to these passions in a previous article. As founder of Buffalo Worm Works and Dog Learning Center (DLC), Myles has masterfully laid a pathway for others to follow, whether dog lover or earth activist.

Now, Myles has chosen to shine a light on African American History in a different sort of way. His event – a supportive extension of Buffalo’s historical Juneteenth Festival – will demonstrate how to best educate dog owners when it comes to canine obedience training. Myles specializes in dogs that need the most help, whether they are unwanted, have been abused, or simply never trained properly. Anyone hoping to gain some insight into the training process is encouraged to attend this informative event, which will ultimately help people to become better dog owners (and best friends) with their four-legged companions.

“This unique celebration is honestly an expression of my heart out loud,” said Myles. “I love Buffalo, and I invite everyone to come out and share in peace and kindness together.”

Myles, who is a dog behavior specialist, will be joined by Nickel City Canine Rescue.

For those who attend the event, a portion of the proceeds will be directed to the reconstruction of the Juneteenth Headquarters’ roof in Downtown Buffalo! Support will also benefit K9 Vision Inc. and BFLO Worm Works, both of which are black owned businesses that were adversely impacted due to the pandemic.

Ultimately, Myles is also seeking to expand upon the role that animals have played in traditional African cultures – a role that is often times overlooked. His goal is to educate the community about animal welfare and sustainability – two subjects that are near and dear to his heart. Of course the event is also about unity and togetherness, which is something that we could all use a little more of these days.

The Juneteenth Community BBQ will be held at the Dog Learning Center, at 317 Ensminger Rd. Tonawanda Ny 14150 on June 18, 2022, from 1pm-6pm, featuring local vendors, music, food, etc.

Demonstrations

● T. Harris Canine – obedience demo with working dogs

● Mary Craig Storytelling

● Sean Felton “Super FLY” – MMA and Self Defense Demo

Music

A DJ tent will be hosted by local renowned DJ LoPro

Food