Montante Fund Donates $50,000 to African American Veterans Monument

The African American Veterans Monument, located at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, has received a $50,000 donation from the Carl & Carol Montante Charitable Fund. The donation will be used for the long-term maintenance of the monument and surrounding property and continues the Montante Family’s long-standing philanthropic commitment to the region.

“It has been an exciting year for the African American Veterans Monument,” said Warren K. Galloway, chairman of the Monument Committee. “Earlier this year, we successfully reached our funding needs for construction. This donation from the Montante Family ensures the long-term sustainability of the monument as a symbol of unity in our city.”

The monument will bring awareness and honors the contributions made by African American Veterans. African American’s have served in all five branches and have fought in all 12 of the United States’ military conflicts since the country’s first war. The monument will honor those who have served and are currently serving in all five branches of the military both in war and peace times, whether they enlisted voluntarily or were drafted. The monument will consist of twelve black 10-foot concrete pillars, representing each of America’s armed conflicts, and will be the first of its kind in the nation.

“This monument is important for the City of Buffalo in so many ways,” noted Madeline O. Scott, who sits on the board for the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier. “For years the US military was segregated. As someone who personally had several family members from New York, Michigan and Ohio who fought in American wars, this monument brings not only awareness to the contributions of African Americans but highlights that all American’s provided the same service and sacrifice for our country. The monument is intended to be a unifier.”

“We are proud to support this noble monument that honors the service of African American Veterans and will be a source of civic pride that will be appreciated on the Buffalo waterfront for generations to come,” noted Michael J. Montante, CEO of Uniland. “It will be an honorable addition to Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, a place of reverence and appreciation for the U.S. Armed Services and a renowned cultural treasure as the largest inland naval park in America.”

Work on the monument is underway and is scheduled to be unveiled on September 24.