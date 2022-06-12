Michael Morgulis: ‘Humor in a Time of Grief and Disease’ at Carnegie Art Center

For years, I worked with artist Michael Morgulis, when I owned a retail shop on Elmwood called Thunder Bay. Michael was one of the first diehard Buffalo graphic artists and marketers. Before anyone else knew what it was like to be “Buffalo cool,” by sporting artistic buffalo graphics on their clothing, Michael threw his design hat into the ring. He did this early on, at a time when people never thought that Buffalo would amount to much. But Michael has always been a leader in the Buffalo backer space. His designs have become symbolic of a city on the rise. In fact, one of his beloved designs was named Buffalo Rising. When I decided to call the fledgling online magazine Buffalo Rising, I asked Michael for his permission and blessing to use the name. He readily agreed to share, and co-promote the city in the process. The rest, as they say, is history (still in the making).

Currently Michael’s wife, Trudy Stern, is curating a show for Michael, titled ‘Humor in a Time of Grief and Disease’ at Carnegie Art Center. The show is up until June 30.

“It looks sensational and I love the title that Michael gave it,” said Trudy. “Michael closed down his gallery shop and studio on Hertel at the beginning of the pandemic. He moved his Gallery, his studio and all his art and tools into our home – which was crazy. He started doing all new work. Some shadows of his buffalos are still there, but all fresh, artful, funny, bright. It makes me happy. Curating this show was a pleasure. It came together by itself. The 3-D pieces are a community of characters and bowls. The 2-D pieces are all about motion, color and design. The show sings. It’s been a difficult time with lots to worry us. Michael’s show is a remedy.”

“Most of it has something to do with the place where I live and work, Buffalo, NY,” said Michael, who has always been a sincere and dear friend of mine, and to all of Buffalo. “It is all done with love and an eye wink. It is always part of the larger story that keeps unfolding before me.”

Carnegie Art Center | 240 Goundry St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 | (716) 694-4400

Follow Michael on Instagram (New Buffalo Graphics)