Launch Party: Resurgence @ The Parkside Lodge

Not only is Resurgence in the midst of running its annual Pints In The Park program, where the brewery pops up at regional parks throughout the summer months…

… it is also launching its permanent location at The Parkside Lodge this Friday, June 17 (4pm-9p).

This exciting partnership between Resurgence Brewing Company and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is the perfect fix for those who are looking to explore some new brews and some reliable fan favorites, at one of the most coveted park settings in Buffalo.

“The Conservancy is proud to partner with Resurgence Brewing Company in reactivating the Parkside Lodge cafe,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “Resurgence in the Park is the result of a great park partnership starting with Pints in the Park two years ago, and in early 2022 featured the creation of ‘Olmsted Ale’ in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday. With the great reputation Resurgence has, we believe their reactivation of this space in tandem with our Golf Shop will be a service enhancement for park patrons.”

From now, through the end of the 2022 golf season, Resurgence will be serving up beers, wine, cocktails, and food, in the family-friendly Lodge setting at 84 Parkside Avenue.

“We could not be more thrilled to work alongside the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy,” said Jeff Ware, Owner and CEO of Resurgence Brewing company. “For us, this project really screamed Resurgence. We’re excited to be part of bringing back an asset to the park that’s been missing for years. Adding to the resurgence of our city is what we’re all about and we truly believe people will love this new space.”

Whether you’re a golfer or a runner, or simply someone who enjoys idyllic park settings, this new park asset will be sure to please. Grab a sandwich, a beer, or both, and relax inside The Lodge, outdoors on the café’s veranda, or in a special section of dedicated green-space with panoramic park views.

“Come on out to our grand opening this Thursday (today), or our launch party Friday for a full night of music, food and – of course – beer!” – The Resurgence Crew

Outdoor seating will be available for an iconic park view. Hours of operation will be Thursday – Friday, 4:00pm – 9:00pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 12pm – 9pm. For additional information about Resurgence in the Park, please visit www.Resurgencebrewing.com.