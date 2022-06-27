Kangarootime Eyes Move to 301 Ohio Street

Fresh off a $26 million funding round, startup Kangarootime is looking to jump from Seneca One to 301 Ohio Street in the Old First Ward. Kangarootime has signed a lease for the 8,400 sq.ft. of office space on the five-story building’s first floor. The space was previously occupied by CleverMethod which gave up the space when it transitioned to a remote work model.

From Buffalo Business First:

The company is seeking Start-Up NY approval before it moves into its new 8,384-square-foot space. The state tax breaks program — which all 43North companies qualify for after they win – requires state approval for new locations.

Until that approval is granted, Kangarootime will maintain its space in Seneca One.

Kangarootime builds management software that supports the early childhood education market, though Wayman has said its eventual scope could be much broader. The company, which just hired its 60th employee, has seen significant growth as it focuses on enterprise, or larger multi-site customers, and is also expanding rapidly in the Australian market.

The 301 Ohio Street space features:

Contemporary loft finishes throughout

On the Buffalo River, directly across from RiverWorks

First floor, unobstructed views with patio, roll-up doors, dock and kayak launch

22 private glass-fronted offices

Large open floor plan for cubicles, flexible workspaces, and team areas

Three conference rooms, kitchenette, and photo studio area

On site parking

Paula Blanchard and Joe Deck of HANNA Commercial Real Estate were marketing the space.

Ellicott Development’s 301 Ohio 0pened in 2016, includes 21 apartments, and a Papi Grande’s is opening on site soon. The developer has talked about plans for at least two more buildings south of the complex along the river and additional development on the east side of Ohio Street.