    Jemal Seeks Signs for Police Apartments and OK to Start Cleanup at 204 High Street

    Douglas Development has two items on this week’s Preservation Board agenda. First up is a proposal to add signage to a canopy on The Police Apartments at 74 Franklin Street.  The signage is proposed for a steel canopy that was added to the south façade of the building.  Aluminum channel letters “Police” and “Apartments” aluminum channel letters would be installed on the canopy’s sides.

    The Police Apartments has 114 units in a historic building that Douglas Development purchased from the City for $3.05 million.

    In the Fruit Belt, Douglas Development is seeking permission to begin gutting the City-owned and dilapidated Meidenbauer House at 204 High Street. Douglas Jemal is still working on finalizing a deal to purchase and renovate the property. The primary focus is stabilizing the building and removing debris from a collapsed garage.  Douglas Development is looking at a number of reuse options for the site.

