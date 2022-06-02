INTERSECT: Vogue Night & Pride Celebration @ First Friday Gallery Walk in Allentown

Allentown will be the place to be on Friday, June 6 (6pm-10pm) as Allen Street between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street is transformed into a “ballroom extravaganza.”

INTERSECT 2022: Vogue Night, hosted by the Allentown Association, is part of the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk. It also coincides with Pride Week. The event’s fabulous guest star music act is DJ Royal T (Rochester). DJ Royal T will be accompanied by commentator Sparkle Mizrahi Royale (Syracuse).

Attendees to INTERSECT 2022: Vogue Night will be excited to find plenty to see and do during the four hour event, which features tented creative organizations, artisans, and artists along Allen Street from North Pearl to Virginia Place, as part of the open air art walk. The two blocks will be closed off to cars, thus creating a safe and inviting pedestrian boulevard.

“We’re very excited to be joined by legendary members of the Upstate New York Ballroom community. This event is OTA (Open to ALL). Everyone is invited to participate for free in the INTERSECT 2022 runway. Participants will have a chance to compete in any of the 4 categories on the runway for cash prizes! Prize categories include: OTA Performance ($275), OTA Realness ($100), OTA Runway ($100), OTA Best Pride Look ($50).” – Allentown Association

INTERSECT 2022 will feature MUSIC BY: DJ Royal T (Rochester)

With COMMENTATOR: Sparkle Mizrahi Royale (Syracuse)

And a LEGENDARY PANEL of prize judges:

Legendary Father Tony Escada (Buffalo)

Legendary El’zon Ebony (Buffalo)

Legendary Mother Bombshell Fendi (Rochester)

First Friday and INTERSECT 2022 is a FREE event sponsored by The Allentown Association, Inc., Upstate NY Black & Latino Pride, and Alexandre Burgos, with support from Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

For more information on all of the First Friday events and participants, click here.