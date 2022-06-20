Infrastructure Tourism: Buffalo’s Metro Rail System

Free tour is featured along with El Museo exhibition The Dawn of a New Era, Designing Buffalo’s Metro Rail & Transit Talk | Metro Rail and You: Talking transit, art, and the city

How well do you think you know Buffalo’s Metro Rail system? If the history of the system is still a mystery to you, or you’ve never fully explored the light rail, including its incredible public art treasures, then you should consider taking a free tour of the facilities.

On Sunday, June 26, from 1p to 4pm, the public is invited to attend an insightful guided tour with transit enthusiast William Vogel, who will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the 6.4-mile rail system, built in the 1980s and operated by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA).

Maybe you’ve heard unsubstantiated stories about the creation of the Metro Rail? Maybe you have questions about the system’s extensive collection of public art, which includes works by Scott Burton, Beverly Pepper, and Milton Rogovin. It could simply be time to finally explore the “under-appreciated” architecture of its stations (including designs by Buffalo architects Robert Coles, Milton Milstein, and Frances Steiglitz). Or maybe you’re new to Buffalo and would like to get a better grasp of the rail system, which is still a mystery to many Buffalonians, although it did accommodate 4.5 million riders last year.

Once called the “Train to Nowhere,” there are now renewed hopes for this oft-misunderstood transit system.

Whatever your reasoning, this is an excellent chance to explore the Metro Rail in ways that are not typically offered.

This tour takes place mostly indoors. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress accordingly as it can get cool underground. If you have a disability or need any accommodations, please contact the hosts – El Museo – before the tour date. Metro Rail is wheelchair accessible, but some elevators and escalators are currently under repair.

The tour is FREE with registration; donations are welcome.

You will also need $5 CASH to buy a Metro Day Pass.

Tour meets at 1pm at Metro Rail University Station, on the concourse level near the ticket machines. Tour length is approximately three hours.

Directions

By transit: University Station is served by NFTA Metro Bus routes 5, 8, 12, 13, 19, 34, 44, 47, 48, 49, and, you guessed it, Metro Rail.

By car: University Station is located at 3435 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214. FREE Park & Ride is available.

When it opened in 1984–85, city, state, and transit officials proclaimed “The Dawn of a New Era in Transportation,” as the region pinned its hopes on the Metro Rail to revitalize Buffalo amidst its continued population decline and urban decay.

The tour of Tour Buffalo’s Metro Rail System is part of a more comprehensive public art component that is being curated by El Museo (William Vogel and Bryan Lee), titled The Dawn of a New Era.

The Dawn of a New Era

Designing Buffalo’s Metro Rail

El Museo | 91 Allen Street | Buffalo NY

The show is up until July 23, 2022

Program of talks – Metro Rail and You: Talking transit, art, and the city

Saturday, July 9, 10am–2pm

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203

More details at elmuseobuffalo.org