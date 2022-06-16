Inaugural Urban Treks Challenge

The Black Rock Riverside Alliance (BRRAlliance) has partnered with Outside Chronicles to map out a 12-trek challenge that people can participate in through October 15. By completing 10 out of the 12 landmark destination visits, participants will not only get to explore some of the area’s best outdoor assets, they will also learn some things about the sites, including historical and environmental factoids.

The 2022 destinations are Black Rock – Riverside Shoreline, Cazenovia Park, Delaware Park, Delaware Park (Rumsey Woods), Martin Luther King, Jr Park, Outer Harbor, Scajaquada Creek, Ship Canal, Shoshone Park Rails-to-Trails, South Park, Tifft Nature Preserve, and Unity Island.

“Proceeds from the registrations are donated to the BRRAlliance to help us continue to promote environmental stewardship and creation of wildlife habitats throughout the city and the region,” said Anne K.C. McCooey, Executive Director BRRAlliance, Inc.

Participants are asked to take a selfie at each of the designated landmarks, in order to complete the challenge (see the rules). Those who do complete the challenge will be awarded a nifty patch, designed by Black Rock’s own Marinette Kozlow of Inspired Buffalo.

All of the treks in this inaugural challenge are designed to be fun, informational, accessible for young and old alike, and on bus routes for convenience. Anyone can sign up to engage in this family-friendly, city-wide adventure.

Individual: $20

Family: $40 (up to 4 members)



*The registration fee is used to cover the cost of Challenge prizes (patches and stickers) and expenses. All profits from trekker registrations will be donated to the Black Rock Riverside Alliance.

Register at outsidechronicles.com/urbantreks