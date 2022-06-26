Connecting creative communities in the WNY region

On Saturday, July 9, the inaugural Hamburg Village Art Walk will get underway, staged by the Hamburg Village Community Market, and hosted by Alchemy Wine & Beer. The event – organized by Gretchen Weidner Fine Art – will be a spectacular showcase of over 50 professional artists in a pedestrian friendly setting, featuring a range of artistic disciplines.

Along with an array of artists (high end fine art), the event will also have plenty of live music, as well as mobile booze bars, making it a festive celebration of art in WNY.

“The purpose is to bring more artistic opportunities to artists and the community as a whole.” – The event committee

Inaugural Hamburg Village Art Walk

July 9, 2022

10 am-5 pm

Alchemy Wine & Beer – 20 Union Street Hamburg, NY 14075

See Facebook event