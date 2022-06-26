Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Artists

    Inaugural Hamburg Village Art Walk

    Connecting creative communities in the WNY region

    On Saturday, July 9, the inaugural Hamburg Village Art Walk will get underway, staged by the Hamburg Village Community Market, and hosted by Alchemy Wine & Beer. The event – organized by Gretchen Weidner Fine Art – will be a spectacular showcase of over 50 professional artists in a pedestrian friendly setting, featuring a range of artistic disciplines.

    Along with an array of artists (high end fine art), the event will also have plenty of live music, as well as mobile booze bars, making it a festive celebration of art in WNY.

    “The purpose is to bring more artistic opportunities to artists and the community as a whole.” – The event committee

    Inaugural Hamburg Village Art Walk

    July 9, 2022

    10 am-5 pm

    Alchemy Wine & Beer – 20 Union Street Hamburg, NY 14075

    See Facebook event

