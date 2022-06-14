Honoring the legacy of local legend, Eddie Brady

Seven years ago I posted an article on Eddie Brady (photo left), who was a cornerstone, and eventually building block, of the Genesee Gateway. Eddie’s pub, Eddie Brady’s was (and still is) one of the last bastions of en era of pubs that simply no longer exist in this modern age of craft cocktail bars.

The city mourns together, with the passing of Eddie Brady. We must remember that the Genesee Gateway is a relatively new term for an area that was once considered more of an “exit-way” for people leaving Buffalo. As downtown began to transition from its forlorn state, to one of recovery, Eddie hung tight, along with his brother Pat (photo right).

When I wrote the article (referenced above), Eddie Brady’s was celebrating the rebirth of Buffalo, with some enhancements to the pub. It was a time that the few remaining old world pubs were “keeping up with the times,” by expanding, updating, and polishing up their interiors and exteriors (The Place was another pub that spiffed up nicely).

For me, I’m happy that Eddie got a chance to see his city “on the rise.” He witnessed it during its heyday, and during its downfall. He had a perspective that very few Buffalonians possess.

In the 2017 article, Eddie had this to say about keeping up with Chippewa, years past:

“I walked into The Barrel House one day. And there sat all of my customers. I walked right back out the door, and that was that. But only one of the businesses remains today – we’ve been around for a long time, and now we’re enjoying watching Downtown Buffalo rebuilding. When I bought this building (20 years ago), the Comfort Suites Hotel (TGI Fridays) was a big empty lot. People were sleeping in boxes. The Gold Dome building was vacant. There was no City Center. Chippewa was a filthy, dirty street. Today we have Toutant, Marble & Rye, Tappo, Big Ditch, and everything else that has recently opened. Even the US Passport business has helped us. We see upwards of 40 people a day coming in for lunch sometimes.”

Eddie was an entrepreneur who understood what was important when it came to running a business such as Eddie Brady’s. He knew that there would be ups and downs, and that in the long run it was about being consistent. He buckled down when he had to. Other times, he hoisted the sails and ventured out in new directions. Ultimately, he emerged as a local legend who always knew what was best for his business, and what was best for Buffalo. Fortunately, we still have one of the city’s most beloved establishments to keep his memories alive. His spirit and legacy will live on at the pub, and via every customer that ever shared a barstool and a drink with Eddie.

Eddie Brady’s Tavern | 97 Genesee Street | Buffalo, NY | (716) 854-7017 | Lunch and dinner | Popcorn served after 4pm