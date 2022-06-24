Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Good Look: The Riverway

    Neighborhood Health Center of WNY’s new Black Rock facility is open. The Neighborhood Health Center Riverway at 1569 Niagara Street started seeing patients on June 13.  A grand opening event will be held later this summer.

    The former warehouse/storage facility was renovated, added on to and repurposed into a new 26,000 sq.ft. healthcare facility.  Riverway’s design features a patient services center with the full complement of Neighborhood’s services including Internal/Family Medicine, OB-GYN, Pediatrics, Dentistry, Behavioral Health, Nutritional Counseling, Podiatry and Pharmacy Services. The space also serves as an additional administrative office.

    The 13,128 sq.ft. addition is composed of brick and metal panels to complement the existing brick building.

    The project team includes Kirst Construction, Colby Development and engineering and architecture firm LaBella Associates.  

