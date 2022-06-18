FLOmingos Guinness World Records Official Attempt

The Flomingos have come, gone, and are coming back again. Back in 2018, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) set a Guinness Book World Record for the most FLOmingos in a row. But that record was broken in 2020 by South Carolina. In typical Buffalo fashion, BOPC has now set out to recapture the record, which will take a whopping 4260 FLOmingos – certainly no small feat.

Click here to learn more about the record set by BPOC in 2018, to see what this record-breaking attempt is all about.

Remember, the new record breaking attempt is… 4260 FLOmingos! That’s a lot of FLOmingos, and the Conservancy can’t do it without help from community members. The event is in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday!

Day of schedule:

Judging begins at Noon at Front Park

FLOmingo pick-up begins after judging is complete (approximately 3pm)

Pre-adopt a FLOmingo: bfloparks.org/flomingo22

Supporters will receive an exclusive adoption certificate in the mail

Also, consider purchasing a FLOmingo t-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds directed to BPOC.

See Facebook event.

Lead image: Photo of the 2018 record setting event, courtesy BOPC