    FLOmingos Guinness World Records Official Attempt

    The Flomingos have come, gone, and are coming back again. Back in 2018, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) set a Guinness Book World Record for the most FLOmingos in a row. But that record was broken in 2020 by South Carolina. In typical Buffalo fashion, BOPC has now set out to recapture the record, which will take a whopping 4260 FLOmingos – certainly no small feat.

    Click here to learn more about the record set by BPOC in 2018, to see what this record-breaking attempt is all about.

    Remember, the new record breaking attempt is… 4260 FLOmingos! That’s a lot of FLOmingos, and the Conservancy can’t do it without help from community members. The event is in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday!

    Day of schedule:

    • Judging begins at Noon at Front Park
    • FLOmingo pick-up begins after judging is complete (approximately 3pm)
    • Pre-adopt a FLOmingo: bfloparks.org/flomingo22
    • Supporters will receive an exclusive adoption certificate in the mail

    Also, consider purchasing a FLOmingo t-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds directed to BPOC.

    See Facebook event.

    Lead image: Photo of the 2018 record setting event, courtesy BOPC

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

