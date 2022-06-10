Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Herbie Hancock at Kleinhans

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Herbie Hancock at Kleinhans

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Herbie Hancock at Kleinhans

Become a Sponsor

    Film

    Five Cent Cine: The Outfit

    2 Film CriticsBy No Comments5 Mins Read

    A Good Fit

    As the latest entry in the field of mystery/thrillers, “The Outfit” defies most of that genre’s characteristics: there’s no sleuth to solve the mystery (no Colombo, no Sherlock Holmes); there’s a murder, but no doubt about who did it (no wondering if was Colonel Mustard in the Library with a candlestick); the characters talk, rather than shoot themselves out of jam after jam; and the action—such as it is—is contained (in three rooms in a bespoke “tailor” shop, in one of which is a dead body in a trunk, echoing Hitchcock’s “The Rope” [1948]).

    Mark Rylance is perfect as Leonard, or “English,” as his mob clients call him.

    The plot seems straightforward. Chicago 1956. A reserved, shy, meticulous cutter (“Don’t call me a tailor; they just hem trousers.”) makes suits for the mob. On one bitterly cold night, two of his clients rush into the shop to avoid the police, involving the English-born artisan in their dangerous world. Award-winning film and stage actor Mark Rylance is perfect as Leonard, or “English,” as his mob clients call him. Those two junior hitmen, Richie (Dylan O’Brien), the hot-headed son of the crime boss, and Francis (Johnny Flynn), Richie’s aggressive partner, proceed to exploit Leonard’s reserve and apparent weakness.

    Leonard (Mark Rylance) and Mable (Zoey Deutch) have a touching though limited, surrogate father-daughter relationship.

    “English” and his chippy secretary Mable (Zoey Deutch) are presented as good, capable people who want only to live their lives: in the case of English, to make suits and keep his mouth shut; for Mable, to get out of Chicago and go, as she says, anywhere, anywhere being Paris. Mable, a surrogate daughter for Leonard (their limited relationship is touching), and Leonard, admirable in his fondness for his craft, are pawns, unwittingly caught up in the underworld. As such, they have our sympathy; we want to see them survive and even win at whatever game is being played.

    As Richie and Francis argue over a tape made by the FBI through a bug planted somewhere, the question the mystery needs to have answered becomes clear: not who killed the dead guy, but who is the rat? As in all good mysteries, there are multiple candidates. Could it be English? Or Mable? Or Francis? Or Richie? When Leonard starts telling conflicting stories, pitting Francis and Richie against each other, his reliability as a narrator is put in question; but what other narrator can be trusted?

    The metaphor of the cutter frames the plot, beginning with the title of the film: “The Outfit” is both the overarching mob family (descended from Al Capone, it’s said) and the suit that Leonard, in a voiceover that opens the film, painstakingly describes how to make. For Leonard, whose “tools” are his shears (“the only thing I brought with me”), making a suit is all about planning and precision. It’s about patterns and forms (“the only friends we have”), expectations and results that can be controlled and predicted. That seems to be the life Leonard proudly and contentedly inhabits.

    Suspense builds when the crime boss (Simon Russell Beale) shows up. English and the boss present and discuss their “tools”—English his shears, the boss his gun—reinforcing the impression that Leonard is a quiet man with a trade, the boss a violent man with an organization of thugs. It’s not quite that simple. 

    Leonard’s motivations are neither clear nor strong, and that may be a weakness in Moore’s otherwise engaging drama.

    Leonard’s motivations are neither clear nor strong, and that may be a weakness in Moore’s otherwise engaging drama. The English cutter has more than one backstory—his history emerges late in the film, and it may suggest some guilt. But motivation may not be important, because it’s the process of the craft that entrances Leonard, and us, while enhancing his aura of innocence.

    Blood is spilled, here by Richie (Dylan O’Brien), but the strength of the film is in talking, not action.

    In the end, as Leonard is still waxing eloquent on how to make the suit, he explains that perfection can never be obtained, that something always goes wrong. Here, too, the script offers a metaphor. How does a careful planner like Leonard react when life in all its messiness gets in the way? The lesson may be simply that, even with all that care and planning, one cannot escape who one is. One can start over, but the past will have its way.  

    First-time director Moore’s adherence to this metaphor (even when it seems overly clever, as in the film’s title) is part of the pleasure of his writing. At 35, he won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2014’s “The Imitation Game,” based on the book about British mathematician Alan Turing. The dark palette of cinematographer Dick Pope captures the claustrophobic interiority of the setting and gives the film its period look.

    This unusual murder mystery has a few gunshots (nobody shoots first; they talk first, and keep talking), knifings, blood on the floor, and sewing—of human flesh. Still, it’s the mental antics that dominate. The result, mostly in the hands—or words—of a superb Rylance, is a riveting and suspenseful, tension-filled film.

    Three stars

    Date: 2022

    Stars: 3 (out of 4)

    Director: Graham Moore

    Starring: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale

    Runtime: 105 minutes

    Country: United Kingdom and United States

    Languages: English and French (the latter not subtitled)

    Other Awards: None to date

    Availability: Streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Peacock, and multiple other sites; see JustWatch here.

    Lead image: Two junior hitmen Francis (Johnny Flynn), left, and Richie (Dylan O’Brien), right, involve the cutter, Leonard (Mark Rylance), center, in their deadly game.

    See all Five Cent Cine reviews by 2 Film Critics

    2 Film Critics

    William Graebner is Emeritus Professor of History, State University of New York, Fredonia, where he taught courses on film and American culture. He is the author or co-author of 11 books and more than 50 scholarly articles, including essays on “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” and zombie films as they relate to the Holocaust. Dianne Bennett, the first woman to head a large U.S. law firm, is a retired U.S. tax lawyer. Dianne and Bill were early and passionate attendees at the Toronto Film Festival, and today enjoy the film scenes of Los Angeles, Rome, London, and Buffalo, New York. They began reviewing films for the Rome-based website “TheAmerican/inItalia” in 2016, have maintained a blog on Rome for a decade, and published two alternative guidebooks to the Eternal City. They still can’t resist going to the movies, not to mention the ensuing discussions, sometimes heated, over a bottle of Arneis at the nearest wine bar. ​And that's just the beginning of our reviewing process. For one or two hours we discuss the film, as one of us takes notes. The notetaker transcribes the notes and prints two copies. Dianne or Bill (usually depending on who had the most compelling understanding of the film, or who was most taken with it) writes the first draft of the review--supposedly taking into account the views of the other--which is followed by 3, 4, or even 7 more drafts. At some point, sometimes days later, when we're both comfortable with the result (or accepting of it, anyway), it's done. https://www.2filmcritics.com

    Related Posts