Elmwood Summerfest heats up local music scene and celebrates all things Summer in Buffalo

As if having some of the hottest bars and restaurants in the Elmwood Village wasn’t enough, the unstoppable teams behind the Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar are heating up the summer with the debut of Elmwood Summerfest. Experience the Elmwood Village like never before with this fun in the sun festival happening just weeks away on Sunday, June 26th 2022.

Elmwood Summerfest is a street festival dedicated to celebrating all things Summer in Buffalo – beer, food, community, and of course music! The festival will showcase 15+ bands & performers on a large outdoor stage located right in the middle of Elmwood Ave. Also featured will be the Buffalo Eats 1st Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition, a Live Art installation, and a Genesee Brewing beer tent slinging your favorite beers, ciders, seltzers. The music lineup spotlights acts from Buffalo as well as the Rochester area including Sideways, Witty Tarbox, Farrow, Grosh, American Nosebleed, Folkfaces, Well Worn Boot, Johnny Hart and the Mess, Kevin Sampson and the Night Shift, plus more.

Recently, the Bidwell Park area of Buffalo’s Elmwood Village has seen unparalleled rebirth and renewal as an entertainment and hospitality destination. Elmwood Summerfest is a product of the new neighborhood bars, restaurants, and venues coming together to put on a neighborhood focused street festival.

“One of the many wonderful things about the Elmwood Village is its overwhelming sense of surprise – surprise at what you see coming down the street or around a corner, something you missed on a previous visit,“ said Cory Muscato, Owner/Operator at The Beer Keep.

”It’s that sense of endless possibility that we invite people to come experience at the first Elmwood Summerfest.”

For a next-level festival experience, The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar will be opening their doors exclusively to VIP pass-holders. At all three locations, VIP pass holders can enjoy air conditioning, private bathrooms, fully stocked bars, patio access, and lounging areas.

“Music has been a cornerstone of Jack Rabbit since our initial idea phase. Expanding that outside of our walls has been top priority since day one,” says Josh Mullin, Owner/Operator of Jack Rabbit. “We’re super excited to be working with our best buds, and neighbors, to bring this amazing event directly to the street.”

Festival highlights include:

15+ bands and performances

The Buffalo Eats 1st Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition

Live Art Installation by local artists

Festival beer tent featuring Genesee Brewing beers, Clarksburg Cider, and seltzers.

Exclusive VIP access to the interiors of The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit, and Breezy Burrito Bar with air conditioning, fully stocked bars, private bathrooms, patio access, and lounging areas

Local food and festival vendors

Festival gates will open at 12:00pm on Sunday, June 26th with music and performances continuing all day. General admission festival passes will be $25 in advance with a limited number of VIP passses available for $50.

To purchase tickets please visit elmwoodsummerfest.com and for festival news and updates you can follow Elmwood Summerfest on the producing business’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.