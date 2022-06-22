Welcome to “East Buffalo”

As a way to get people to starting thinking about the east side of the city in a different light, Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr. has filed a resolution to rename the city’s East Side, East Buffalo.

Due to lack of vision, lack of investment, lack of action, redlining practices, food deserts, poor transportation options, and everything else that goes along with these problems, Wingo feels as if the time has finally come to change the dialogue altogether, starting with a name change. He is of the belief that the name East Side is synonymous with negative connotations, which leads to disinvestment, neglect, and even the failure of government policy.

The resolution calls on Buffalo representatives in the city, county, state, and federal government to replace the label, ‘the East Side’ with ‘East Buffalo’ when referring to this region of the City of Buffalo.

By changing the name to East Buffalo, Wingo believes that the millions of dollars that are now being invested into the East Side, will be positively amplified via this gesture of renewal.

“East Buffalo residents are tired of being relegated to a side and are demanding the same respect and inclusivity as other parts of our beloved city. We all, with the distinct help of the media, need to cease referring to living on the East Side and begin living in East Buffalo,” said Wingo.