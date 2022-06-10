Done Deal: West Village Properties Sold

The company behind a number of West Village property rehabs purchased four additional properties yesterday. Rand & Jones Enterprises purchased historic buildings at 42 and 44 Trinity Place and a vacant lot at 161 W. Tupper yesterday for $550,000. It also purchased the Sammy’s Auto Repair building at 149 W. Tupper for $325,000. Sal Buscarino was the seller of all of them.

Rand & Jones, a full-service general construction firm and building materials supplier, is headquartered at 18 Tracy Street. Founded by Joan Yang in 1985, the company has purchased a number of properties immediately surrounding its offices on Tracy Street and on Johnson Park. The firm has renovated them as rentals.

The new purchases are adjacent to 147 West Tupper Street, a mixed-use building Rand & Jones purchased in 2018 for $510,000 (above). The two-story structure has six, one-bedroom apartments on the second floor along with 3,840 sq.ft. of ground floor commercial space and is begging for upgrades.