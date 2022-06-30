Done Deal: Pierce Building

Anthony Trusso purchased a mixed-use building in the Theater District yesterday. Trusso’s 653 Main LLC paid $1.4 million for the two-story Pierce Building at 653 Main across from Shea’s. The building contains ground floor commercial space, four large apartments on the second floor, and parking in the rear for 16 vehicles. Trusso also bought a commercial building located at 2940 Delaware Avenue for $1.163 million.

The seller of both properties, Plaza Group, purchased the underutilized Main Street property in December 2003 for $167,000 and completed an extensive interior and exterior redevelopment. From the listing:

A combination of commercial and residential units make up the refurbished Pierce Building. This ornate, historic structure built in 1921, has been brought up to date to the 21st century and now offers multi-use commercial units from approximately 1,010 to 2,125 sq. ft. as well as four stunning loft style apartments on the second floor ranging in size from 1,615 – 1,960 sq ft. Full height basements help with storage needs.

The unique Theater District location and multitude of nearby amenities including Buffalo’s entertainment district on nearby Chippewa St., just add to the building’s appeal. Built in 1921 by the sons of Dr. Ray Vaughn Pierce, a worldwide known wellness doctor of the 19th century, the building has gone through several reinventions, but one thing remains…it is in Buffalo’s history forever and has been a mainstay on Main St for decades.

Second Floor Apartments

Trusso also owns the office building at 135 Delaware, the Lenox Hotel on North Street in Allentown, and other residential and commercial buildings in the region.