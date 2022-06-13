Done Deal: 406 Linwood Sold

A Linwood Avenue mixed-use property has sold for $925,000. The property at 406 Linwood contains two buildings totaling 9,674 sq.ft. of space consisting of offices and two apartments. It is one in a postcard-ready stretch of properties on Linwood. Studio 455 LLC was the buyer. The seller, 149 Richmond LLC, purchased the property in 2020 for $750,000 (see interior images).

From the listing by Howard Hanna’s Sokody Sales Team:

Rare opportunity to own this turn key HISTORIC almost 10,000 sq ft mixed use 2 building property THAT IS 95% TENANTED!! Over 100k in updates since recent purchase! Parking not a problem w/ 13 spots avail, Own and immediately turn profit with an amazing long term psychology tenant group in the main building residing on 1st and 2nd floor.

All 3 floors have updated half baths and kitchenettes, fire suppression system, security system, solid basement w/storage, updated mechanicals, forced air and a/c on all floors, 1st and 2nd floor are classic, original natural hardwood throughout with fireplaces in almost every private office, soaring ceilings and inviting common area with curvilinear architecture, leaded glass, coffered ceilings, 3rd floor is fully updated with new flooring, paint, lighting and is a photography studio.

Back residence is a maintenance free 3/2 with hi-eff mechanicals, updated windows, slate roof, fully updated modern units with granite throughout kitchen ands baths, large master br’s, seperate laundry rooms, open floor plans, and more!