Done Deal: 310 Jersey Sold

A historic firehouse on the West Side has a new owner. Commercial and residential developer Milestone Development of WNY LLC purchased 310 Jersey Street yesterday for $400,000. Seller, Project X Holdings LLC, purchased the property in 2017 for $435,000 and had plans to open a brewery and restaurant there. A previous owner had plans to convert the 12,400 sq.ft. building to apartments but did not follow through.

The proposed brewery required an adaptive reuse permit to operate a restaurant in the 2R zoning district. Plans also call for a studio apartment, one-story addition to the rear, façade alterations, and addition of an outdoor dining patio. The plans faced pushback from neighbors and the Planning Board turned down the proposal.