    Fix It

    Dare to Repair is back! Fix your stuff for FREE

    Darren CottonBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Dare to Repair is best when shared! Download our flyer to post online or around your neighborhood.

    When your stuff breaks, you should have the right to repair it. The fixers with Dare to Repair will show you how! Join The Tool Library and friends for the first Dare to Repair Cafe of 2022 on Saturday, June 4th at 11AM at the Lancaster Public Library.

    Details for the event are as follows:

    • Location: Lancaster Public Library – 5466 Broadway, Lancaster NY 14086 (goo.gl/maps/ekRupwCZ6CQC5Btd6)
    • Date: Saturday, June 4th
    • Time: 11am – 2pm

    After over a year hiatus, the Dare to Repair crew is back in action fixing your stuff FOR FREE and teaching you how! Can’t make it this weekend? No problem! There will be two more Dare to Repair Cafes scheduled in July and September. Check out the flyer for more info on each!

    Dare to Repair is reducing waste by connecting those with a need to those with the know-how. Learn a new skill, save money, and help save the planet!

    All participants are asked to register for the event ahead of time to help with an estimated headcount and gauge what sort of items people will be bringing.

    RSVP TO GET FIXED

    Why Repair?

    As a society, we throw away vast amounts of stuff. Current estimates put the amount of trash generated by Americans each year at 254 million tons! As current recycling technologies reach their limits of usefulness, reducing, re-using, and repairing the things we consume has become and increasingly important solution to addressing the challenge of the growing global waste stream. The problem is we often lack the knowledge or confidence necessary to make even the most basic of repairs.

    Started by The Tool Library and Buffalo Recycles, Dare to Repair Cafes are Western New York’s take on the global Repair Cafe movement, which started more than 10 years ago in Amsterdam. Conceived as a way to rethink waste and transform our throw away economy at the local level by teaching traditional, hands-on repair skills, the Repair Cafe model is helping to rekindle fixer culture across the globe. Repair Cafes connect highly skilled volunteer fixers to individuals with broken items and, through hands-on instruction and troubleshooting, teach people the value, ease, and sense of accomplishment repair can bring. Small shifts in our thinking and habits can have a huge impact on one of our world’s most pressing challenges.

    Volunteer with Dare to Repair! 

    Dare to Repair Cafes are a volunteer-powered initiative. Events would not be possible without volunteer fixers who share their skills and talents to bring free fixes across WNY. Interested in becoming a fixer? Want to help share the gift of repair across WNY? Sign-up to be come a fixer with the Dare to Repair Cafes and become part of an incredible community of individuals who are teaching people to rethink waste!

    CALL TO ACTION – Right to Repair in NYS

    There is currently a Fair Repair Act in the NYS Senate and Assembly (states.repair.org/states/newyork) which would force manufacturers to make repair of their equipment more accessible and equitable.

    Individuals are highly encourage to reach out to their representatives in support of this legislation!

    Darren Cotton

    Darren has over a decade of experience in the fields of community development, urban planning, and information design. Working as Director of Community Development & Planning at the University District Community Development Association (UDCDA), Darren was responsible for writing and administering over $2 million in grant funding focused on commercial corridor revitalization, small business development, alternative transportation planning, historic preservation, public art, and community capacity building in Buffalo's University District. As a graduate student at the University at Buffalo, Darren founded The Tool Library, a community-based tool lending library, with an aim of providing affordable tool access and building the Sharing Economy in WNY. With a Bachelor's Degree in International Studies and Linguistics and a Master's Degree in Urban Planning from the University at Buffalo, Darren works to bridge the gap between research and policy through planning, design, and grassroots activism. and is a firm believer that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.

