    Construction Watch: Niagara Street Studio

    Site work is underway at the Niagara Street Studio complex at 1155 Niagara Street.  Great Point Capital Management is developing the multi-phased project that was announced in 2020.  Phase one includes 51,350 sq.ft. of space including a 20,000 sq.ft. main studio and two 5,000 sq.ft. studios.  The balance of the building will be support space. 

    Initial work is focused on a 3.7-acre vacant parcel located at the southeast corner of Niagara and W. Ferry Street. A Rich Products manufacturing facility on the property was demolished in 2018.

    Future plans call for a second large studio and a parking and retail structure north of the planned studio complex. Architectural Resources is designing the project.

