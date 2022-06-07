Construction Watch: Elmwood/Bidwell

Douglas Development is prepping a complex of buildings at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway for a $10 million redevelopment effort. Fibertech Environmental Services has been working since early May to demolish rear sections of the site and stabilizing existing facades along Elmwood.

The existing facades along Elmwood and historic buildings fronting Bidwell and Potomac Avenue will be incorporated into the project. Under plans prepared by Carmina Wood Morris, a four-story addition will be added at the rear where the demolition work was completed. Plans call for up to 33 apartments in one to three-bedroom configurations with several spanning two floors.

Four storefronts ranging in size from 900 sq.ft. to 2,100 sq.ft. are proposed along Elmwood. There will also be two incubator commercial spaces- one on the first floor of 587 Potomac and a second in the turreted first floor of 976 Elmwood.