Construction Watch: Bull + Buffalo at the Hyatt

Exterior changes are underway on the Pearl Street side of the Hyatt. Owner Douglas Jemal is enclosing a canopied sidewalk to create an entry vestibule for the hotel’s new steakhouse, Bull + Buffalo. The restaurant by Chris Harter’s Buffalo Restaurant Group will fill the space previously home to Morton’s Steakhouse and before that, E.B. Green’s.

The 9,000 sq.ft. restaurant will seat 250 when it opens this summer after extensive renovations. Also planned is an 800 sq.ft. atrium and patio seating area. Superior General Contracting is constructing the entry vestibule.