Construction Watch: 509 Michigan Avenue

Work is underway to restore and expand a vacant, City-owned building at 509 Michigan Avenue, south of the historic Michigan Avenue Baptist Church. WUFO Radio owner Vision Multi Media Group has been selected as the anchor tenant for the site in the heart of Buffalo’s African American Heritage Corridor.

An addition will be added to the south of building which recreates the original facade and the two main wings of the building will be connected at the rear portion and separated by a courtyard at the front, closest to Michigan Avenue.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has been working for many years to jump-start the revitalization of the Corridor. In 2018, she secured $1 million in funds from the Dormitory Authority of New York State for redevelopment of 509 Michigan.

Carmina Wood Design has prepared plans for the stabilization and construction project pro-bono.