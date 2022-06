Sinatra & Company Real Estate is converting a vacant three-story office building into residences. When complete, the “Walcot Apartments” at 257 Elmwood will include 12 apartments and a ground floor, 500 sq.ft. commercial space.

The 12,730 sq.ft building located between Summer and North Street was constructed in 1920. One of the dozen apartments will be restricted as affordable. The property includes parking at the rear of the site. Project costs total $3.345 million.