Call for Artists: Inaugural Courtyard Artisan Market Series @ Duende (Silo City)

Julia Skop, founder of The Gallery at Duende (learn more), has announced the formations of a new outdoor art and artisan market series at Silo City. Throughout the course of the summer, four artisan markets will be held in the courtyard of Duende. The markets, which will take place on Saturdays (during gallery hours – 3pm to 8pm), will allow multiple artists to come together in an inspirational – and 100% unique – Silo City setting.

Artists attending the market can sign up for a 10’x10′ space for $40, or multiple artists can chip in to share a space. The market is open to all art mediums.

Skop has been involved with the Buffalo art community for years, and is an artist/artisan herself. This is a wonderful opportunity for artists to show their work, alongside numerous other artists and artisans. Not to mention the proximity to the waterfront, a beer garden, food and beverages (by Duende), real bathrooms (not Johnny on the Spot portable toilets), inspirational architecture, parking, etc. For those who wish that Buffalo had more art fairs and festivals, this is a venue that lends itself to the perfect art outing.

The four Saturday market dates are July 30, August 13, September 3, and September 17.

For any inquiries into the market, contact juliaskopa1@gmail.com.

The Gallery at Duende | 85 Silo City Row | Buffalo NY, 14203 | 716-474-2590