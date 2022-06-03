Cabaret, a timely look at “one of the most perfect pieces of musical theatre ever created” presented by Second Generation Theatre

After almost two years of Covid-19 cancellations, postponements, and re-casting, CABARET is finally here! Second Generation Theatre’s production of the timeless musical theater classic that was originally slated for production in June 2020 makes its grand debut on the Shea’s Smith Theatre stage on Friday, June 10th.

“We initially announced this project in March of 2019,” says Executive Director Kristin Bentley. “We have been planning this show for about three years now because it was one of our shows that was impacted by the pandemic and then rescheduled. As a result, we tried to maintain some of our original casting decisions, but a lot changed over the course of two years. We did end up pivoting a lot of our cast- it’s important to us at Second Generation to always hold open auditions and see new faces.”

Since its original announcement, the cast has undergone several changes, one of which is the addition of Joe Russi to the team as the enigmatic Emcee, leader of the Kit Kat Klub. “This role is a dream come true,” says Russi, who garnered high critical praise for his portrayal of ANGEL in Starring Buffalo’s RENT last spring. “This is the kind of a role that I always dreamed of and never knew if I would get. I can’t wait to give it everything I’ve got.”

While many productions have fallen casualty to pandemic-cancellations, CABARET has floated back to the top of the production pile every time. Artistic Director Kelly Copps explains why. “This show is one of the most perfect pieces of musical theatre ever created. It has show-stopping numbers, brilliant dialogue, the opportunity to showcase a huge group of artists, and unfortunately, a message that remains just as relevant today as when it was written in the 1960’s.”

This production is sure to bring the audience on a journey through emotion. You will laugh, cry, feel uncomfortable, and most importantly, see historical parallels between what was happening in 1930s Berlin and some of what continues to happen today.

“CABARET really shows you the danger of complacency. It explores when you see evil happening in the world and you don’t confront it, what can happen. On the other end of that, it’s celebrating differences in art in this artistic and sexual freedom. It has these two ends of the spectrum that are very relevant in today’s society.” Explains Bentley. “Although we are almost a hundred years after the time and the setting in Cabaret it reminds us that we need to be vigilant and we need to speak up when something’s happening and not turn a blind eye. I think in today’s world, we are reminded daily how important that is.

Join the Second Generation team as they bring this timely classic to life at the Shea’s Smith Theatre running from June 10th- June 26th with some special nights to watch out for.

CABARET is directed by Kristin Bentley with Music Direction by Allan Paglia and features Joe Russi (The Emcee), Cassie Cameron (Sally Bowles), Dan Urtz (Clifford Bradshaw), Steve Jakiel (Herr Schultz), Pamela Rose Mangus (Fraulein Schneider), Amy Jakiel (Fraulein Kost), Steve Brachmann (Ernst Ludwig), with Alex Anthony Garcia, Kevin Cusi, Kris Bartolomeo, Stevie Jackson, Sofia Matlasz, Melinda Capeles, Matt Rittler, Natasha McCandless, & Kristen-Marie Lopez as the Kit Kat Klub girls and boys.

Full Schedule:

Friday, June 10, 7:30 pm SOLD OUT!

Saturday, June 11, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 12, 2:00 pm

Thursday, June 16, 7:30 pm

Friday, June 17, 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 18, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 19, 2:00 pm

Thursday, June 23, 7:30 pm

Friday, June 24, 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 25, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 26, 2:00 pm

Where: Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

Tickets: General Admission $30, Seniors $25, Students $15, Group Discounts Available

Box Office: (716)508-7480 to purchase by phone or www.sheas.org/performances/cabaret

Evans Bank Young Professionals Night

A networking happy hour happening Friday, June 17th, 6-7pm at Matinee (700 Main St) followed by a 7:30 performance.

$30 ticket includes the performance, one drink, and appetizers. To purchase call (716)508-7480 or visit secondgenerationtheatre.com/shop

Post-Show Discussion with the Holocaust Resource Center

On Sunday, June 19th (2:00 pm show), your ticket includes an important post-show discussion with Vilona Trachtenberg, a third generation holocaust survivor and community engagement representative for the HRC as well as some of the cast and team of CABARET.

Discussion will be centered around how to be an “upstander” instead of a bystander and how this production is still shockingly relevant today.

