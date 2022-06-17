Buffalo Camera Finds a Home at old Buffalo China

Buffalo’s film resources continue to broaden. This time it’s Buffalo Camera entering the scene, dreamed up by Expressway Cinema Rentals out of Philadelphia. Whereas recently-opened Buffalo Expendables specializes in selling sells grip tape, gels, fabric, rope, camera, electric, grip, etc., Buffalo Camera brings more of the heavier technical equipment – camera and lighting rentals – to the city’s film landscape.

Buffalo Camera is now located inside a refreshed industrial complex – the old Buffalo China complex (69 Hayes Street in South Buffalo) a few blocks from the Buffalo FilmWorks soundstage complex. This ideal location is primely situated for convenience to the local film community, as well as international producers call upon this city with increased frequency. Not only are film crews seeking out Buffalo more often, they are bringing larger and larger films, which call for a convenient resource of this nature. Not to mention the smaller independent features, episodic television, commercials, and other industry projects.

You can feel that everyone is committed to building something great together. James Madison, Co-owner and CEO of Expressway Cinema Rentals

James Madison holds the mic

“Buffalo is a vibrant and creative community with great people,” says Co-owner and CEO of Expressway

Cinema Rentals, James Madison, who is thrilled to offer a full range of film and video equipment rentals and support. “There’s an energy and camaraderie. You can feel that everyone is committed to building something great together. This is exactly the type of place where Expressway can have an impact. It has all the creative ingredients. We’re here to help stir the pot.”

Zac Rubino, Co-owner and CTO of Expressway adds, “I have gotten to know many of these talented

professionals over the years and we understand how important this is. That is why it was critical to work

with people who are ingrained in the culture here in Buffalo. By bringing Ben Mannarino and his company

Buffalo Camera into the Expressway family, we can bring the full scope of Expressway’s premium

equipment and services to the region, but also in a way that will be uniquely Buffalo.”

“I truly appreciate the trust this community has shown in me over the years,” Buffalo Operations Manager,

Ben Mannario says. “I am excited to show off all the work we have put into this new facility. Bringing

Expressway into Buffalo and pushing Buffalo Camera to the next level is going to be a game changer for

us locally. Having this level of inventory and support in the market is going to create a lot of

opportunities.”

It was Buffalo FilmWorks (motion picture studio) that was a significant catalyst in helping to bring the full-scale camera prep facility to Buffalo. Realizing the undeniable need in the region, the plan was to engage with Expressway Cinema Rentals to explore the possibilities. By offering a high quality experience for camera crews, more production companies and film studios will ultimately consider Buffalo for their filming needs.

Having a full-scale camera prep facility in Buffalo and right around the corner from us will be a huge upgrade for the creative infrastructure in the region. George Pittas of Buffalo FilmWorks

“As our exclusive rental provider, we are pleased to have Expressway and Buffalo Camera offer in-house

camera rentals at the stages,” George Pittas of Buffalo FilmWorks says. “Having a full-scale camera prep

facility in Buffalo and right around the corner from us will be a huge upgrade for the creative infrastructure

in the region. We are excited to have them on site.”

“The Buffalo Niagara Film Office is grateful to our partners at Expressway Cinema Rentals for coming to

Buffalo and bringing their resources with them,” says Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner, Tim Clark.

“Their commitment to make high quality equipment easily accessible in the same city that productions are shooting will strengthen the local motion picture industry.”

Buffalo FilmWorks may now be the largest sound stage in North America - larger than anything in Hollywood or NYC.

During a press conference on Thursday, Clark let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, by informing attendees that with the addition of Giant Studio 4 (stay tuned), Buffalo FilmWorks may now be the largest sound stage in North America – larger than anything in Hollywood or NYC.

“The Buffalo (film) journey has gone from zero to 150MPH,” said Clark. “And it’s heading to 300MPH.”

Clark went on attribute much of the recent growth to the city’s top-notch work ethic. He said that people in Buffalo show up to film sets half an hour early, whereas in other cities they might be an hour late. It makes all of the difference in the world. Add to that, the growing film assets, the production companies, the landscapes, the four seasons, and a city that is hungry for anything film related, and we have a pretty awesome recipe for continued success.



Buffalo Camera | 69 Hayes Place Suite 2A | Buffalo, NY 14210